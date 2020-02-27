Latest Stories

The 9th Life of Louis Drax
Tag: Science
Unconscious patients can now 'speak' with brain-computer interface tech
Star Trek Picard
Tag: TV
Star Trek: Picard's costumes showcase how characters have changed and what adventures come next
The Lost Boys
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Lost Boys pilot bites into leads; The Hunt tracks down new trailer; more
Black Panther Dora Milaje
Tag: Fangrrls
There is no Black Panther or Wakanda without the Dora Milaje
Legend of Zelda Majoras Mask Link Dancing hero
More info i
Credit: Nintendo
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Games

Chosen One of the Day: Link’s creepy dancing soul in Majora’s Mask

Contributed by
PChhibber_Headshot.jpg
Preeti Chhibber
Feb 27, 2020
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Black Panther Dora Milaje There is no Black Panther or Wakanda without the Dora Milaje
FWOG_3000x3000 SYFY FANGRRLS presents all new episodes of Forgotten Women of Genre
Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey Where to shop Harley Quinn's Birds of Prey closet

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask is a terrifying game. All I have to do is think of that dunDUN and my heart beats faster. Not because of love. But because of anxiety. The game was released in 2000 as a narrative follow-up to the critically and commercially successful Ocarina of Time. In it, Link had been returned to the form of a child before running off into the woods trying to find Navi (Hey! Listen!) and instead finding a Skull Kid waiting to curse him. He ends up in the alternate reality of Termina, and has three days to save the world before a horrifying Moon falls to the land decimating everything and everyone. 

Throughout the game, Link gets a series of masks that give him the qualities he needs to achieve specific tasks — there’s the main quest masks, like the Goron mask which turns Link into a lil’ Goron, then there’s a bunch of side masks which you don’t need but do make for a more fulfilling version of game play, like the Bunny ears which allow Link to run really fast. Like a bunny. One other such mask is Kamaro’s. 

In a game full of creepy imagery, Kamaro’s storyline really stands out. He’s a ghost who used to be a dancer who was never able to pass on his dance moves. All Link has to do is wear this mask: 

Legend of Zelda Majoras Mask Kamaro

Credit: Nintendo

Which makes him look like this: 

Legend of Zelda Majoras Mask Link in mask

Credit: Nintendo

(wtf wtf wtf wtf wtf wtf wtf where is his face why doesn’t he have a face WHERE THE FACE)

And share Kamaro's moves to create a new dance craze which is definitely not a way to hypnotize an entire population into complacency, no sir. 

The minor chords? Check.

The fluid, strangely compelling dance? Check. 

Legend of Zelda Majoras Mask Link dancing 1

Credit: Nintendo

The immediate adoption of said dancing? Check. 

Legend of Zelda Majoras Mask Link Dancing 2

Credit: Nintendo

Sure, it does get you a piece of heart, but it’s still real weird. 

P.S. I cannot remember what that little kid in the baseball hat is doing there, but it's fine. We're all fine. This is just The First Day. 72 Hours Remain

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Black Panther Dora Milaje There is no Black Panther or Wakanda without the Dora Milaje
FWOG_3000x3000 SYFY FANGRRLS presents all new episodes of Forgotten Women of Genre
Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey Where to shop Harley Quinn's Birds of Prey closet
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Games
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: The Legend of Zelda

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker