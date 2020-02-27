Chosen One of the Day: Link’s creepy dancing soul in Majora’s Mask

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask is a terrifying game. All I have to do is think of that dunDUN and my heart beats faster. Not because of love. But because of anxiety. The game was released in 2000 as a narrative follow-up to the critically and commercially successful Ocarina of Time. In it, Link had been returned to the form of a child before running off into the woods trying to find Navi (Hey! Listen!) and instead finding a Skull Kid waiting to curse him. He ends up in the alternate reality of Termina, and has three days to save the world before a horrifying Moon falls to the land decimating everything and everyone.

Throughout the game, Link gets a series of masks that give him the qualities he needs to achieve specific tasks — there’s the main quest masks, like the Goron mask which turns Link into a lil’ Goron, then there’s a bunch of side masks which you don’t need but do make for a more fulfilling version of game play, like the Bunny ears which allow Link to run really fast. Like a bunny. One other such mask is Kamaro’s.

In a game full of creepy imagery, Kamaro’s storyline really stands out. He’s a ghost who used to be a dancer who was never able to pass on his dance moves. All Link has to do is wear this mask:

Credit: Nintendo

Which makes him look like this:

Credit: Nintendo

(wtf wtf wtf wtf wtf wtf wtf where is his face why doesn’t he have a face WHERE THE FACE)

And share Kamaro's moves to create a new dance craze which is definitely not a way to hypnotize an entire population into complacency, no sir.

The minor chords? Check.

The fluid, strangely compelling dance? Check.

Credit: Nintendo

The immediate adoption of said dancing? Check.

Credit: Nintendo

Sure, it does get you a piece of heart, but it’s still real weird.

P.S. I cannot remember what that little kid in the baseball hat is doing there, but it's fine. We're all fine. This is just The First Day. 72 Hours Remain.