Chosen One of the Day: Loki as Cat-Thor

In 2015 Ryan North, Erica Henderson, and Rico Renzi kicked off their now-iconic run of The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl and that first round was a real kick in the nuts of wacky humor and heart. There’s one moment that has really stuck with me these past five years and that is in Issue 8, when Squirrel Girl’s BFF Nancy Whitehead meets Loki and professes to be a big fan. He’s pleased, because he’s Loki and he likes to be adored, and asks her if she’d like to see any impressions — you know, “shapeshifter and all that.”

Nancy interrupts Thor to get her request out, because the only thing more important than the Odinson?

A CAT ODINSON.

“Cat Thor. Odinson as a cat.” She cries out. And Loki is in love. And a Cat. Thor. A Cat Thor.

Credit: Marvel Comics

Credit: Marvel Comics

Then we get a full page of bickering bros at their best, and it is wholesome and wonderful and funny and can we go back to 2015? Is that a thing that we can do? Definitely because I want to experience this comic for the first time again, and not for any other reasons at all.

Long Live Cat Thor!