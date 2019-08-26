Latest Stories

AHS 1984 Mr. Jingles screengrab
Tag: TV
American Horror Story: 1984 goes full trashy slasher as first trailer introduces Mr. Jingles
The Simpsons
Tag: TV
The Simpsons cast and creators mock Mickey, tease Stranger Things parody at D23
Heroines of the Disney Galaxies panel
Tag: Fangrrls
Everything you need to know from D23's Heroines of the Disney Galaxies panel
Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Bill & Ted 3 wraps; Gina Rodriguez leads Netflix sci-fi Awake; more
luke-skywalker-binary-sunset
More info i
Disney / Lucasfilm
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies

Chosen One of the Day: Luke Skywalker, sun-kissed baby boy

Contributed by
PChhibber_Headshot.jpg
Preeti Chhibber
Aug 26, 2019
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Heroines of the Disney Galaxies panel Everything you need to know from D23's Heroines of the Disney Galaxies panel
Wonder Woman 1984 Chris Pine Steve Trevor Chris Pine is the genre romance hero we need right now
Tom Holland Spider-Man Homecoming ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 08/24

This morning, Disney dropped the new featurette for Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker. And while there is plenty to discuss, I mean plenty, let’s just bask in the glory of Luke Skywalker’s perfectly sun-kissed visage, staring out into those sand dunes, under the twin suns of Tattooine, probably thinking about power converters or some sh*t. But thinking about them beautifully

He’s silhouetted against a purple and pink sky, the wind is tousling his hair just so, and his shirt is just a little scuffed up so we know he can work. And werk. 

That skin, though. It glows. IT GLOWS. And he knows it. Our beautiful baby boy understands the importance of good lighting he and he spends a solid 20 seconds reflecting in the truly, truly effective light of those two suns. Who needs a ring light? 

Disney dropped this scene from A New Hope into their montage of the eight films leading up to Rise of Skywalker and if we’re being honest, yes, I did cry — no shame, because who doesn’t cry at John Williams’ score, the man has a PhD in yanking tears out of our ducts — and yes, I then I went and looked up this clip and watched it three times because it’s so g*ddamned beautiful. 

Enjoy: 

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Heroines of the Disney Galaxies panel Everything you need to know from D23's Heroines of the Disney Galaxies panel
Wonder Woman 1984 Chris Pine Steve Trevor Chris Pine is the genre romance hero we need right now
Tom Holland Spider-Man Homecoming ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 08/24
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Luke Skywalker

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: