Chosen One of the Day: Luke Skywalker, sun-kissed baby boy

This morning, Disney dropped the new featurette for Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker. And while there is plenty to discuss, I mean plenty, let’s just bask in the glory of Luke Skywalker’s perfectly sun-kissed visage, staring out into those sand dunes, under the twin suns of Tattooine, probably thinking about power converters or some sh*t. But thinking about them beautifully.

He’s silhouetted against a purple and pink sky, the wind is tousling his hair just so, and his shirt is just a little scuffed up so we know he can work. And werk.

That skin, though. It glows. IT GLOWS. And he knows it. Our beautiful baby boy understands the importance of good lighting he and he spends a solid 20 seconds reflecting in the truly, truly effective light of those two suns. Who needs a ring light?

Disney dropped this scene from A New Hope into their montage of the eight films leading up to Rise of Skywalker and if we’re being honest, yes, I did cry — no shame, because who doesn’t cry at John Williams’ score, the man has a PhD in yanking tears out of our ducts — and yes, I then I went and looked up this clip and watched it three times because it’s so g*ddamned beautiful.

Enjoy: