Hooded Justice Watchmen
Watchmen, Westworld, and how sci-fi uses drugs to expand perception
George Takei at The Japanese American National Museum
George Takei's They Called Us Enemy is a book about 'hope' in the face of America's dark history
Blue Sun Hero
Sheriff Mal teams up with a robot partner in Boom!'s new Firefly comic 'Blue Sun Rising'
Star Wars Celebration 2019
WIRE Buzz: Star Wars Celebration 2020 axed; Bourne's influence on Bond; No Time to Die release shuffle
lydia-deetz
Credit: Warner Bros.
Chosen One of the Day: Lydia Deetz and her spectacular bangs

Contributed by
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Jun 15, 2020
As we emerge (some of us — I for one will stay indoors until at least 2040 or whenever the next Avatar movie is released, whichever comes first [2040, 2040 will come first]) from the quarantimes, the braver and bolder among us emerge with DIY-ed hair to varying degrees of success. The most common female experience, generally speaking, not merely in quarantine, is this: I should get bangs. And we've seen the shelter-in-place-bangs and the damage done. While some of us likely fell into the terrifying Gale Weathers in Scream 2 category, real ones went with the true queen of genre bangs: Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder).

In Beetlejuice, Lydia Deetz is our baby goth tether to reality (or, at least reality via Tim Burton). Her clothes are dark. Her hair is dark. Her life is one big dark room. But her bangs are the cracks letting in the light of her ghost friends. Gelled for the gods, pointy as her wit, Edward Scissorhands WISHES he had the dexterity for such perfection.

Of course toward the end when we see her bangs in their natural un-LA Looksed state, we see their true and shocking form:

gale-lydia-hair

Credit: Warner Bros. / Miramax

 

See if Gale had just adequately shellacked her bangs, we wouldn't have had any issue, would we?

