Chosen One of the Day: Maisie Williams superfan, Sophie Turner

In the space of two weeks on Game of Thrones, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) lost her virginity and then defeated the Night King. The latter made her the Battle of Winterfell MVP, the former showed death isn't the only thing she has time for. A girl is still Arya Stark. There were tiresome hot-take grumblings about both, but there is one person who always has her on-screen sister’s back and that is Sophie Turner.

Drowning out all the dissenters with her Instagram Stories cheering, Turner can be counted on to give stan levels of support. Stories only have a 24-hour lifespan (unless the user adds them to their highlights), but thankfully YouTube and Twitter last longer. You can no longer see these videos on Turner’s account, but they have been preserved.

Wine is the drink choice of so many in Westeros and while Sansa is not much of a boozer, Turner has been known to indulge in a glass or two. She's not chugging this one back, but after Arya and Gendry’s (Joe Dempsie) hot hookup, she posted a video noting the holiday spirit is strong in this episode, “In honor of Easter, I guess Game of Thrones wanted the storyline to have a little Easter bunny hop, hop, hoppin' into the pussaaaay.” Instead of a hot poker, now all I can picture Gendry with is a pair of bunny ears.

Turner isn’t just about celebrating Arya’s big romantic moment. She is also yelling from the social media rooftops about the big Night King slaying moment as “Arya really is that bitch.” A sentiment she proudly added to Stories, while also sending it as an extended voice note to Maisie Williams, “You really motherf*cking are that bitch. You are that bitch. She did that. She did that." Turner is the ride-or-die of our dreams and while she has just got married to Joe Jonas in Las Vegas (also posted to Stories), these are the words of a very proud bestie, sister and soulmate — they even have their own couple name.

Deep and meaningful heart-to-hearts are not part of Sansa and Arya's sisterly discourse. There is no post-battle spilling of Gendry secrets or drinking copious amounts of wine together to celebrate Arya’s heroism. Thankfully, Turner’s IRL Arya hype fills in the gaps the show refuses to show us.

This isn’t a one-way stanning street, as there is plenty of Turner worship on Williams’ page.

No matter who ends up on the Iron Throne, this friendship will outlast them all.