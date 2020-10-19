Chosen One of the Day: Mark Ruffalo, Paul Rudd Super Fan

Let’s take a trip back in time. It was 2014, life was simpler and we could still go outside and do things. One of those things that Paul Rudd did was go to San Diego Comic Con as a Marvel Studios cast member for the first time. Now, 2014 was eight million years ago, so I can only just recall being excited (I think?) about Rudd’s casting.

But you know who was excited? You know who just couldn’t handle it he was so excited? Mark Ruffalo.

To this day, I do not know if this was genuine or just a level of perfect performance art the likes of which we haven’t seen since, but the image of Ruffalo aggressively mouthing "Is that Paul Rudd?" while Rudd himself continues to be interviewed completely unaware is a real delight. Ruffalo never actually speaks to Rudd in the clip, just walks behind him looking mystified that Paul Rudd exists and is sharing the same space — and honestly, who wouldn’t be the Ruffalo in that position? Let’s be real.

Video of mark ruffalo fangirling over paul rudd

The whole clip is only about 20 seconds, so go on, watch it a few times to erase the pain of the day. Get into a Mark Ruffalo state of mind. Find something that you can get so thrilled about that you stand in the background and ask, "Is that [Paul Rudd replacement to come]?"