Latest Stories

Psi-Lords Cover by Rod Reis
Tag: Comics
Exclusive sneak peek: Meet the main characters of Valiant's space prison-break story Psi-Lords
womanmagazine
Tag: Fangrrls
Carol Danvers and the saga of WOMAN Magazine
Batwoman Elseworlds Ruby Rose
Tag: TV
Casting: Batwoman casts Kate Kane’s dad; Utopia adaptation brings in Rainn Wilson
Black Lightning top image
Tag: Comics
Black Lightning's creator traces the rocky road to DC's first standalone black superhero
a-goofy-movie-max-forlorn

Chosen One of the Day: Max Goof, Disney's Everyteen

Contributed by
CCdqbPKe.jpg
Clare McBride
Feb 20, 2019

While many Disney protagonists are teenagers, they tend to be mature beyond their years. Ariel might sound spoiled when she declares, “I’m sixteen, Daddy!” But she, like the rest of her cohort, are strong of mind and heart. When you’re a kid, this is inspirational stuff, but it’s not particularly relatable—Frozen’s Anna is adorkable, but she will also beat wolves to death with a stick so help her God.

This is where one Maximilian Goof steps in.

Max is Disney’s Everyteen (circa the mid to late '90s), self-conscious and awkward. Compounding matters, to quote what I assume was the single sentence pitch for Goof Troop, his dad is Goofy, so Max cannot escape the fact he was born to hyuck. Despite Goofy’s best efforts as a single parent (I pray that Lady Goofy is dead because I cannot deal with someone divorcing Goofy), Max is struggling with his dad’s overbearing parenting style and general… goofiness.

The opening number to Max’s first cinematic turn in A Goofy Movie, “After Today,” perfectly captures that teenage state where you swing wildly between debilitating insecurity and overblown confidence within the space of minutes. Max starts off strong, determined to reverse his reputation as a goof until he bumps into his crush Roxanne on the street. After she misses his little wave, he crumbles, until remembering he just needs to deliver “some positive proof that he’s not just a goof.” That proof? Crashing a school assembly in full cosplay as the pop star Powerline.

Let me rephrase that: in his quest to make Roxanne aware of his existence, Max sees his only options as “send a signal so subtextual as to not even exist” or “lipsync for your life!” This is so emblematic of the emotional extremes of adolescence that I, personally, feel dragged. So let the other Disney teens save the day and all that stuff; Max is the Disney teen who actually feels like a teen.

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: a goofy movie

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Jake Gyllenhaal
Velvet Buzzsaw Jake Gyllenhaal Rene Russo Netflix
Chosen One Of The Day: Jake Gyllenshade
Jessica Toomer
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Iron Man
IronMan_MK_IV_Armor
Chosen One of the Day: Iron Man's bodycon armor
Stephanie Williams
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: The Magicians
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
themagicians_margo
Chosen One Of The Day: Margo’s blinged-out eye patch on The Magicians
Jessica Toomer
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Chris Messina
Chris Messina
Chosen One Of the Day: Chris Messina as a blonde bombshell in Birds of Prey
Jessica Toomer
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0