michael-j-fox
More info i
Credit: Lil Nas X YouTube
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies

Chosen One of the Day: Michael J. 'Is He Ever A' Fox

Contributed by
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Nov 11, 2020, 11:17 AM EST (Updated)
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Lil Nas X
Tag: michael j. fox
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
The Addams Family Five reasons Gomez and Morticia Addams are relationship goals
Chicago Roxie Velma 2002 The real story behind Chicago's Merry Murderesses, Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly
Redlands Jordie Bellaire's Redlands tells a horror story of feminine revenge

Lil Nas X, our patron saint of fancy time travel, has returned and he's brought back our all-time fave original fancy time traveler.

Because Lil Nas X is endlessly perfectly extra, there's a lot going on here. Time travel, the sweet strains of "Old Town Road," the old town west, Nas turning into Santa Claus Tim Allen-styles, and, of course, Marty motherf***in' McFly himself. Released the same week Biff himself was defeated? Obviously. They're time travelers. They knew. Get the 'net.

Credit: Lil Nas X YouTube

The outfit, the hat brim thing, the ALL OF IT! Marty Calvin Clint Eastwood Klein McFly is ageless and eternal and Nas is INCREDIBLE at smashing our nostalgia buttons while serving bop after banger. Together, the two are unstoppable. Do go to 2020, Nas, because it has been heavy but it is now saved

"Holiday" drops November 13, and until then we'll just be watching this trailer on repeat while drinking a Pepsi Free. 

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
The Addams Family Five reasons Gomez and Morticia Addams are relationship goals
Chicago Roxie Velma 2002 The real story behind Chicago's Merry Murderesses, Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly
Redlands Jordie Bellaire's Redlands tells a horror story of feminine revenge
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Lil Nas X
Tag: michael j. fox

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker