Chosen One of the Day: Michael J. 'Is He Ever A' Fox

Lil Nas X, our patron saint of fancy time travel, has returned and he's brought back our all-time fave original fancy time traveler.

Video of LIL NAS X - THE ORIGINS OF “HOLIDAY” (TRAILER)

Because Lil Nas X is endlessly perfectly extra, there's a lot going on here. Time travel, the sweet strains of "Old Town Road," the old town west, Nas turning into Santa Claus Tim Allen-styles, and, of course, Marty motherf***in' McFly himself. Released the same week Biff himself was defeated? Obviously. They're time travelers. They knew. Get the 'net.

Credit: Lil Nas X YouTube

The outfit, the hat brim thing, the ALL OF IT! Marty Calvin Clint Eastwood Klein McFly is ageless and eternal and Nas is INCREDIBLE at smashing our nostalgia buttons while serving bop after banger. Together, the two are unstoppable. Do go to 2020, Nas, because it has been heavy but it is now saved.

"Holiday" drops November 13, and until then we'll just be watching this trailer on repeat while drinking a Pepsi Free.