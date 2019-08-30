Latest Stories

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hero Image
Credit: Amazon Prime
Chosen One of the Day: Miss Griffith from Suspiria

e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Aug 30, 2019
When the 2017 remake of Dario Argento's Suspiria was first announced, those of us who love and adore the original were like, "But, why? Perché?" It only took 18 minutes for me to find my answer: Miss Griffith. Miss Griffith is perché.

Miss Griffith (Sylvie Testud) is a member of the ballet-witch-murder dance coven of the film's Markos Academy. She looks exactly like Edna Mode and just kind of silently runs around the whole movie.

It's mostly a lot of, "Oops, have been spotted. RETREAT! RETREAT!"

suspiria-griffith

Credit: Amazon Prime

I don't know if you caught that, because she is incredibly stealthy. Can you believe no one saw her? Can you believe how sneaky she is? Can you believe how unmatched her level of witch is? Iconic.

As the film goes on, s*** gets more and more real and the situation for the murder dance coven of dancemurder gets dire. But, first, there's just a pretty calm dinner over beers and an honestly stunning assortment of bread.

suspiria-bread

Credit: Amazon Prime

I cannot overstate how very chill and very bready this dinner is. And it is only interrupted by Miss Griffith noping out of the very suggestion of potential struggle by stabbing herself in the neck at the table like a bespectacled, bowl-headed drama queen.

These other basic witches could never.

