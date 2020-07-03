Latest Stories

Chosen One of the Day: Mitch, the can of vegetables from Wet Hot American Summer

Courtney Enlow
Jul 3, 2020
Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear paper labels.

In the film Wet Hot American Summer, Christopher Meloni's Gene is visited by a talking can of mixed vegetables slash apparent Vietnam vet slash sex positive sodium-laden icon of self-love (he can and he does and he does it a lot). 


It's honestly one of the most poignant cinematic moments featuring a talking can. At least in the top five or six, for sure. 

In the prequel series Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, we learn more about this can and its mythos. Mitch (H. Jon Benjamin, also the voice of the can from the original film) is the camp director of Camp Firewood, along with Beth (Janeane Garafalo) who as far as the movie is concerned is the only camp director. That is because on that fateful first day, Mitch, casually eating a can of mixed veggies, fell into a pile of toxic waste that he had allowed a company to dump on camp grounds in a desperate attempt to keep the camp afloat. Naturally, obviously, predictably, like we've seen a million times in real life and otherwise, he turns into the can.

wet-hot-american-summer-mitch

Credit: Netflix

 

Tale as old as time.

Have a nice long summer weekend and please don't turn into cans. 

 

