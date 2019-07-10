Chosen One of the Day: MJ the Murderino

In Spider-Man: Homecoming, we didn't really have much time to get to know Zendaya's character. In fact, we didn't even know that she was actually MJ until the final moments of the film — and what a travesty that was, because now we fully know just how awesome she is. (MJ, if you're reading this, let's be BFFs!)

Luckily, in this summer's Spider-Man: Far From Home we get to know A LOT more about MJ, including her interests and likes.

That is how I can say, FOR A FACT, that MJ is a Murderino. That's right, MJ totally Googles crime scene photos and binges Criminal just like the rest of us.

In case you didn't know, a Murderino is someone obsessed with true crime — more specifically, a listener of the My Favorite Murder true crime/comedy podcast. There is no greater evidence of MJ's Murderino status than her obsession with the Black Dahlia murder case. She is apparently so obsessed with one of the most notorious unsolved cases in the United States that Peter purchases a black dahlia flower necklace for her while they're both on their school trip in Europe. (Spoiler: she loved it!)

Add to the list of clues that MJ is able to figure out Peter's secret identity via her detective skills and has killer instincts when it comes to seeing through BS and the case for her being a Murderino only grows.

Plus, with her calm, cool, and collected personality, you can be sure that MJ would totally SSDGM.