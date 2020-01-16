Chosen One of the Day: Molly Parker teaching Misandry 101 in The Wicker Man

I am on the record as stating that the 2006 remake of The Wicker Man is a feminist classic. I stand by that because it is true and I am correct and I will not be taking questions at this time and I don't have to because you're not my mom. But in a sea of truly batsh*t moments, among my very favorites is when we meet Sister Rose (Molly Parker) as she teaches the local children How to Misandry.

Credit: Warner Bros.

The class is unmoved by the presence of Nicolas Cage because he is male and therefore "phallic symbol, phallic symbol" and useless to them. I love these tiny icons.

Sister Rose has zero effs to give this entitled ragey phallic symbol waltzing into her classroom, erasing her blackboard, and taking over. AND WHY SHOULDST SHE? She is in the middle of teaching Misandry 101 to the children. Luckily, Nicolas Cage only provides further lessons.

Credit: Warner Bros.

That. Withering. Glare. Forget the books — if the children can learn to look at a man like that, the world is their oyster.