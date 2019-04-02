Chosen One of the Day: Mr. Ball Legs from Santa Clarita Diet

Way back in Season 1 of Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet, realtor Sheila Hammond (Drew Barrymore) began to projectile vomit one day in the middle of showing a nice house in the suburbs.
Within that pool of vomit was what looked like a random organ, but was actually one of the cutest things on the planet — only Sheila didn't know it yet, so she threw him in the freezer and went on living her new undead life.
In Season 2, Sheila meets another undead human named Ramona, who'd let her organ-like ball grow after legs spontaneously sprouted from it one day. Turns out, it's actually an adorable little pet named Mr. Ball Legs, and HE IS PERFECT.
In Season 3, it's clear Sheila is super attached to Mr. Ball Legs. She even gets him a little friend to play with.
So thank you, Mr. Ball Legs, for being the one upside to the whole undead issue.