Kevin Feige
Tag: Movies
Kevin Feige teases MCU future for The Mandarin and more in Reddit AMA
Picard Star Trek The Next Generation
Tag: TV
WIRE Buzz: Star Trek: Picard officially titled; Miracle Workers medievally renewed for Season 2
Game of Thrones Lena Headey Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Tag: TV
Lannister lovers Lena Headey and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau bid farewell to Game of Thrones
Excellence 2 Hero
Tag: Comics
Exclusive: Khary Randolph conjures a cabal of black sorcerers in Skybound's Excellence #2
debs holland taylor

Chosen One of the Day: Ms. Petrie from D.E.B.S.

Contributed by
moi.jpg
Rebecca Pahle
May 15, 2019

The years of the late '90s and early aughts gave us a good helping of queer classics. There’s But I’m a Teenager and The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. There's Imagine Me & You and Bound. But only one of those has Holland Taylor saying, and I quote, “DUDES.” And that film is D.E.B.S..

D.E.B.S. is the work of writer/director Angela Robinson, who two years ago was responsible for the underrated Professor Marston and the Wonder Women. D.E.B.S., Robinson’s first feature, has substantially more schoolgirls-turned-elite-super-spies than Professor Marston. One might say Professor Marston has… no schoolgirls-turrned-elite-super-spies? It’s OK. We still love it.

Those super-spies work at an elite academy run by Ms. Petrie, played to hilarious perfection by Holland Taylor. A legend among the D.E.B.S., Ms. Petrie loves power suits, publicity, and taking credit when her star pupil, Amy (Sara Foster), does something right. Too bad that Amy falls in love at first sight with an elite supercriminal named Lucy Diamond (Jordana Brewster of the Fast and Furious movies) who has an obsession with blowing up Australia. 

D.E.B.S. is ridiculous in the best ways, from its outrageous early '00s spytech to a pre-Westworld/It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Jimmy Simpson popping up to deliver the chestnut "Love... is harder than crime." Ms. Petrie is the icing on top of this lesbian camp cake. Most of the time, she doesn't even talk to people directly, preferring instead to flit around via hologram. Honestly, goals. And, again, because I cannot stress this enough: This is the vocal inflection when she says the word "DUDES" at the D.E.B.S' annual prom.

And yes, the teenage-girls-turned-super-spies do have a prom. I'm telling you. Watch D.E.B.S..

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: D.E.B.S.

