Latest Stories

ST Hero
Tag: TV
Join the fiery search for Nine in Dark Horse's Stranger Things: Into The Fire #1
Doctor Who 1201 The Master
Tag: TV
A definitive ranking of Doctor Who's many Masters
Christian Bale getty
Tag: Movies
Christian Bale hanging up the cowl to join Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder
Logan's Run
Tag: Fangrrls
An A.I. controlled utopia is no utopia at all
munkustrap-cats
More info i
Credit: Universal
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies

Chosen One of the Day: Munkustrap, the incredibly intense narrator cat in Cats

Contributed by
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Jan 6, 2020
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Logan's Run An A.I. controlled utopia is no utopia at all
The Witcher Episode 3 The Witcher Discussion: 'Betrayer Moon' plays with time, curses, and magical transformations
hero_queerest 19 queerest moments of 20-BI-teen

So. I did it. I saw The Cats. (I will always call it The Cats in reverence to George Carlin.)

thecats

Credit: Miramax

And it was...a movie. A movie that I saw with mine own eyes and experienced like one experiences food poisoning or that thing where Sudafed combines weirdly with your antidepressants. It was an incredible combination of the two and I. Am. Different now. Quite honestly the whole film is resplendant with Chosens Ones of the Days and I could round out January using The Cats and The Cats alone, but one The Cat rises to the top, like the cream that they get at that weird Milk Bar that seems to be only for cats but is human-sized. And that is Munkustrap, the narrator cat, guide to our heroine Victoria, and incredibly intense being gazing into our souls and sending us all into the Heaviside Layer with his withering stare.

In the stage production, he looks like this.

cats

Credit: Really Useful Group

In the movie, he looks like the last thing you see before you go win the privilege of dying thanks to your very good personal essay. Played by Tony nominee and ballet dancer Robbie Fairchild, you better Munku-strap yourself in because you will get lost in his eyes and stay there. It's a lot. It's uncomfortable.

It's...CATS.

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Logan's Run An A.I. controlled utopia is no utopia at all
The Witcher Episode 3 The Witcher Discussion: 'Betrayer Moon' plays with time, curses, and magical transformations
hero_queerest 19 queerest moments of 20-BI-teen
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Cats

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker