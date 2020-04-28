Chosen One of the Day: NPH and his kids performing the Witch's Rap from Into the Woods

This past Sunday evening, theater nerds converged the world over, flocking to YouTube for the massive Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration honoring the birthday of Stephen Sondheim, the luminary behind such Broadway classics Sunday in the Park with George, Company, and Sweeney Todd, as well as about a zillion others. The whole event went off without a hitch. Just kidding. The first hour or so was an unmitigated disaster of our Zoom panic nightmares, with poor precious Raul Esparza on mute making this face in horror at his realization.

Credit: YouTube

But THEN it was incredible. Pretty much a gabillion stars of stage and screen appeared singing their favorite Sondheim tunes, including Jake Gyllenhaal and his quarantine hair singing "Move On" with Annaleigh Ashford and Christine Baranski, Meryl Streep, and Audra McDonald performing my literal dreams.

But the adorability factory was brought right up top by Neil Patrick Harris and his children, Harper and Gideon, performing the "Witch's Rap" from the prologue of Into the Woods, Sondheim's seminal fantasy fairy tale musical. We stan a queen who loves her special beans and Dr. Horrible did her proud. BRING THOSE RHYMES, NPH.