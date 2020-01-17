Chosen One of the Day: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Sass Master Jedi

Obi-Wan Kenobi is a lot of things. He’s a fighter, a lover (lookin’ at you Duchess Satine), a good friend, a quality guardian, and an absolute master of sassing at the highest level. We get hints of it in the original trilogy, with Alex Guiness dipping deep into his I-do-not-know-what-the-f***-this-movie-is-about well with some of his line readings, but it really hit home when SYFY FANGRRLS favorite Ewan McGregor took on the role, and it was perfected by the time James Arnold Taylor wrapped up his time as that iconic voice for Clone Wars.

Who could forget McGregor’s gleeful face, popping up at the most inopportune time to handle General Grievous: Hello, there.

Whether he’s trolling Anakin:

Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Or trolling Anakin:

Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Or…trolling Anakin:

Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Or, fine, trolling Grievous:

Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Obi-Wan brings a consistent level of snark and style to his verbal amuse-bouche. He might not have time for nonsense, but he’ll always have time for a good take down. If I had my way, this post would have just been a fan-made YouTube compilation of Obi-Wan being completely and utterly one thousand percent done. In this, the year of our anxiety, 2020, name a more relatable character. I’ll wait.