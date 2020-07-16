Latest Stories

Olaf Frozen 2 hero
Credit: Disney
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies

Chosen One of the Day: Olaf coping in Frozen II

Contributed by
PChhibber_Headshot.jpg
Preeti Chhibber
Jul 16, 2020
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Frozen II
Early on in Frozen II, Elsa sings another b*tchin’ song connecting with — you know what, it doesn’t matter. Through a series of events, the entirety of Arendelle is forced to flee from their homes as a mass disaster strikes the kingdom. 

Does this sound familiar? 

Sure, we’re not fleeing our homes, but rather stuck inside of them as we hope for the best, but the familiarity lies in how little control we actually have. 

ANYWAY — because that is too real for so early in the morning on whatever day it is in whatever month in 2020 the year of our hell — let’s talk about Olaf. 

Olaf is playing with the children when Hans finds him in the aftermath of the evacuation. But what he’s really doing is what we’re all doing: 

Olaf Frozen 2

Credit: Disney

Who among us has not reorganized their lives, taken up a hobby, focused on that one manageable thing when everything else is spiraling? 

Olaf, you are my hero. My fake magical snowman of an uncomfortably on point hero. 
 

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Frozen II

