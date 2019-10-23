Chosen One of the Day: Oscar Isaac's Millennium Falcon unfriendly butt

Look, I didn't know a trailer that made me sob into my laptop would also give all of SYFY WIRE FANGRRLS a mean case of the Oops All Thirsties but here we are and I'm not sorry about it.

In an interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast that apparently happened in March that I am just now learning about and honestly how dare you all for not telling me sooner, Oscar Isaac lamented an element of the Millennium Falcon we'd never considered: it is not designed for the juicy among us.

"I got to squeeze my ass into the Millennium Falcon chair. They clearly don't make it for ethnic hips. Harrison Ford did not have a butt because this is not working for me."

Harrison, you glorious grumpy buttless son of a bitch, no wonder you're so curmudgeonly! You have no juice to blame it on. Only Oscar and his hips — no lies detected within them, FYI — have the juice worth the squeeze and he squeezed every last drop into that cockpit. Blessed. We are so blessed.