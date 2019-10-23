Latest Stories

star tours rise of skywalker art
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Adventure Time revived for HBO Max; Star Tours gets Rise of Skywalker update
Tim Burton Lost Vegas
Tag: Movies
Geek Road Trip: Tim Burton takes us on a tour of his Las Vegas
The Little Mermaid IMDb
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: The Little Mermaid Live! bubbles up a first look; Shudder buys a Beach House
Carnival of Souls
Tag: Fangrrls
Why Carnival of Souls is the greatest one-hit wonder in horror
poe-dameron
More info i
Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies

Chosen One of the Day: Oscar Isaac's Millennium Falcon unfriendly butt

Contributed by
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Oct 23, 2019
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Carnival of Souls Why Carnival of Souls is the greatest one-hit wonder in horror
Big Mouth Season 3 Jay Duke What Big Mouth gets right and wrong about bisexuality
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Ellen Mirojnick on creating the costumes for three fierce queens in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Look, I didn't know a trailer that made me sob into my laptop would also give all of SYFY WIRE FANGRRLS a mean case of the Oops All Thirsties but here we are and I'm not sorry about it.

In an interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast that apparently happened in March that I am just now learning about and honestly how dare you all for not telling me sooner, Oscar Isaac lamented an element of the Millennium Falcon we'd never considered: it is not designed for the juicy among us.

"I got to squeeze my ass into the Millennium Falcon chair. They clearly don't make it for ethnic hips. Harrison Ford did not have a butt because this is not working for me."

Harrison, you glorious grumpy buttless son of a bitch, no wonder you're so curmudgeonly! You have no juice to blame it on. Only Oscar and his hips — no lies detected within them, FYI — have the juice worth the squeeze and he squeezed every last drop into that cockpit. Blessed. We are so blessed.

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Carnival of Souls Why Carnival of Souls is the greatest one-hit wonder in horror
Big Mouth Season 3 Jay Duke What Big Mouth gets right and wrong about bisexuality
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Ellen Mirojnick on creating the costumes for three fierce queens in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker
Tag: Oscar Isaac

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: