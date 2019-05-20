Chosen One of the Day: Our Game of Thrones faves and their commitment to modern beverages

We knew our players in the Game, the one with the Thrones, were big fans of imbibing. We just didn't know that said imbibing had the ability to cross time and space.

First, there was the cup heard 'round the world.

Yes, the episode "The Last of the Starks" was truly "The Last of the Star(buc)ks" when a coffee cup was left placed beside Emilia Clarke. Dany was clearly so enraged with everyone fawning over Jon Snow of House Basic that she conjured a hazelnut mocha as a comfort bev.

HBO famously removed it through digital dragon magic and it never happened. Coffee cup? What coffee cup? THERE WAS NEVER A COFFEE CUP, HEY, LOOK OVER THERE, A DRAGON.

But then, in the series finale, the anachronistic beverage monster appeared again, and this time it was no Flat White Walker.

Look, in Sam Tarly's defense, libraries get really dusty and he probably needs constant hydration.

RIP, Game of Thrones. The real throne was the cups we DGAF about along the way.