Issa Lopez GrrlTalk
GRRLTalk: Issa Lopez
Vladimir Putin Space Force Figures
Space Force action figures creators lay out the crazy fun, U.S. vs Russia toy space race
Star Wars Tales #19
That time Indiana Jones met Han Solo in the strangest Star Wars story ever
Vernon Wells The Road Warrior
Reluctant actor Vernon Wells didn't really want any of his iconic '80s roles
Charlie Cox
Credit: Netflix/Marvel
Chosen One of the Day: Our trash can boyfriend, Netflix’s Daredevil

Contributed by
PChhibber_Headshot.jpg
Preeti Chhibber
Apr 30, 2020
It’s been a minute since Netflix dropped that first season of Daredevil into our waiting arms, and it’s been a minute since we all collectively lost our minds over it. It was a new version of what stories they could tell, it was vastly outside the realm of the bombastic hilarity of the MCU, and maybe most importantly, it gave us our best trash can boyfriend: Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock as Daredevil. 

Daredevil in the dumpster

Credit: Netflix

And when I say trash can, I don’t mean some meme-like metaphor of who Daredevil is as a hero… I mean it literally. I mean Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock as Daredevil just keeps falling into dumpsters and getting pulled out of them and so he is our trash can boyfriend. (He could be our dumpster boyfriend, but I like the cadence of trash can boyfriend better, and I’m the boss of this post.) Admittedly, I haven’t rewatched the show in a while, but I do feel like falling into dumpsters is a ~Matt-Murdock-Aesthetic~ and one we should bring back because the whole world is a trash fire! … Where was I? 

Daredevil and Night nurse trash

Credit: Netflix

I miss this dirty man and his sweet smile if we’re being honest, so all hail Daredevil! … Whose suit probably smells worse than Spider-Man’s for once. 

