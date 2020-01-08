Chosen One of the Day: Party boss Babu Frik

The Rise of Skywalker’s release has — as is the new norm in our current world — been controversial. You loved it! You hated it! It’s whatever! Who cares!

But there is one thing we can all rally around and that is the teeny, tiny droid doctor party boss Babu Frik HAY HAAAAYYYYYY.

Voiced by Moaning Myrtle herself, Shirley Henderson, Frik is only on screen for a total of 40 seconds but manages to steal every scene they’re in. Tasked with a fix on a certain protocol droid, our buddy is confident in their skills despite the small stature. Frik stands a few inches tall which is the perfect height to be my best friend that sits in my pocket.

This is the friend you want rolling up when your party needs a rehaul. This is the friend you want on your side in a sports match when you need a half-time pep talk. (Put Babu Frik in a Friday Night Lights remake, you cowards!) I think this might actually be a reincarnation of my uncle shoulder popping his way into a bhangra circle at my cousin’s wedding.

All hail Babu Frik, HAY HAYYYYY, our new best friend.

