Latest Stories

kelly-marie-tran
Tag: Fangrrls
The biggest stars of the FANGRRLtopia
Dominic Monaghan 2019
Tag: Movies
The Rise of Skywalker Visual Dictionary finally explains what Dominic Monaghan was doing there
Batman #85 cover
Tag: Comics
How Batman’s grief helped me with my own
The Walking Dead
Tag: TV
The Walking Dead boss shoots down major fan theory about the Commonwealth
Babu Frik Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker
More info i
Credit: Lucasfilm
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies

Chosen One of the Day: Party boss Babu Frik

Contributed by
PChhibber_Headshot.jpg
Preeti Chhibber
Jan 8, 2020
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
kelly-marie-tran The biggest stars of the FANGRRLtopia
Birds of Prey The one with FANGRRLtopia [Strong Female Characters #69]
lgbtq-books 14 of the queerest SFF novels of the last decade

The Rise of Skywalker’s release has — as is the new norm in our current world — been controversial. You loved it! You hated it! It’s whatever! Who cares! 

But there is one thing we can all rally around and that is the teeny, tiny droid doctor party boss Babu Frik HAY HAAAAYYYYYY

Voiced by Moaning Myrtle herself, Shirley Henderson, Frik is only on screen for a total of 40 seconds but manages to steal every scene they’re in. Tasked with a fix on a certain protocol droid, our buddy is confident in their skills despite the small stature. Frik stands a few inches tall which is the perfect height to be my best friend that sits in my pocket. 

This is the friend you want rolling up when your party needs a rehaul. This is the friend you want on your side in a sports match when you need a half-time pep talk. (Put Babu Frik in a Friday Night Lights remake, you cowards!) I think this might actually be a reincarnation of my uncle shoulder popping his way into a bhangra circle at my cousin’s wedding. 

All hail Babu Frik, HAY HAYYYYY, our new best friend. 
 

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
kelly-marie-tran The biggest stars of the FANGRRLtopia
Birds of Prey The one with FANGRRLtopia [Strong Female Characters #69]
lgbtq-books 14 of the queerest SFF novels of the last decade
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker