Chosen One of the Day: Piglet, hopeful rescuer of Rabbits and Poohs

Back in 2012, Disney released a new Winnie the Pooh movie that was an absolute delight — seriously, if you’re looking for 90 minutes of pure joy, and we know you are, cue this sweet, fluffy boy right up — and in it, there’s a point at which our trembly, scared little friend Piglet gets to, sort of, play the hero.

Everyone has fallen in a hole. Everyone except Piglet. Meaning: Rabbit, Owl, Kanga, Roo, Eeyore, and of course, Winnie the Pooh himself are all stuck in this deep hole, and the only person who can get them out is the teeniest, tiniest little baby.

What follows is a script worthy of the most talented slapstick comic enthusiasts.

Rabbit asks Piglet to get something to help, Piglet brings back a very pretty flower. Rabbit asks Piglet to bring back something longer. Piglet brings back a book.

Credit: Disney

Then comes the Who’s on First of Winnie the Pooh and it does not disappoint.

The whole thing is a joy as long as you don't think too hard about Owl. Having wings. Or you know, you might end up like Rabbit.

Credit: Disney