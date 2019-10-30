Chosen One of the Day: Powerline from A Goofy Movie

In 1995, Disney finally gave us what we wanted: … a movie about Goofy. And his son, Max. And his friends, PJ and Pauly Shore. But most importantly, they gave us a movie about (OK, maybe more of a “featuring” than an “about”) Powerline.

Powerline? More like Power House. Powerline — voiced by R&B singer Tevin Campbell — is an in-universe massively popular pop star and the two songs we get in the movie are truly absolute bangers.

And his look: the electric yellow jumpsuit, the hair, the stare. The gloves. ...OK, the gloves are pretty standard Goof-fash. But he makes them look like he decided to wear them. Independently.

Let’s start with “Stand Out” since that’s where Max rises and falls lip syncing at the top of the movie. That beat. Press play and try not dancing, I dare you.

Video of Stand Out (A Goofy Movie)(1080p HD)

And once you're watchin' ev'ry move that I make

Ya gotta believe that I got what it takes

To stand out

Above the crowd

Even if I gotta shout out loud

'Til mine is the only face you see

Gonna stand out 'til you notice me

Oh I have noticed you, Powerline. I mean, all Max had to do was perform this song and Roxanne was like:

Disney

I can remember rumors abound in ‘95 that Powerline was actually Prince, or Michael Jackson, and can you blame us? I mean “I2I” and “Nothing Compares 2 U?" And those dance movies? Seriously though, the guy explodes out of a crystal ball at his concert — please, someone tell me, how can I go to a Powerline concert in 2019? I need this.