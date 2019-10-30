Latest Stories

Warren Ellis
WIRE Buzz: Netflix orders Heaven's Forest from Warren Ellis; iHeart strikes The Second Oil Age podcast; more
Laura Palmer
Tag: Fangrrls
Laura Palmer of Twin Peaks is the great American martyr of horror
Terminator villains
Tag: Movies
Debate Club: The best Terminator villains (who aren't Arnold)
Forky Disney+ series
Tag: Movies
Forky sets out to answer big questions and Pixar comes to the real world in new Disney+ teasers
Powerline A Goofy Movie
Chosen One of the Day: Powerline from A Goofy Movie

Preeti Chhibber
Oct 30, 2019
In 1995, Disney finally gave us what we wanted: … a movie about Goofy. And his son, Max. And his friends, PJ and Pauly Shore. But most importantly, they gave us a movie about (OK, maybe more of a “featuring” than an “about”) Powerline. 

Powerline? More like Power House. Powerline — voiced by R&B singer Tevin Campbell — is an in-universe massively popular pop star and the two songs we get in the movie are truly absolute bangers. 

And his look: the electric yellow jumpsuit, the hair, the stare. The gloves. ...OK, the gloves are pretty standard Goof-fash. But he makes them look like he decided to wear them. Independently. 

Let’s start with “Stand Out” since that’s where Max rises and falls lip syncing at the top of the movie. That beat. Press play and try not dancing, I dare you. 

And once you're watchin' ev'ry move that I make

Ya gotta believe that I got what it takes

To stand out

Above the crowd

Even if I gotta shout out loud

'Til mine is the only face you see

Gonna stand out 'til you notice me

Oh I have noticed you, Powerline. I mean, all Max had to do was perform this song and Roxanne was like: 

Roxanne A Goofy Movie

Disney

I can remember rumors abound in ‘95 that Powerline was actually Prince, or Michael Jackson, and can you blame us? I mean “I2I” and “Nothing Compares 2 U?" And those dance movies? Seriously though, the guy explodes out of a crystal ball at his concert — please, someone tell me, how can I go to a Powerline concert in 2019? I need this.

