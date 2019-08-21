Latest Stories

Into the Dark (Culture Shock)
Tag: TV
Hulu has renewed Into the Dark for another season of holiday horror
Priyanka Chopra
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Priyanka Chopra boards super Netflix film, Marvel drops deets on new team
Batman #77 (City of Bane)
Tag: Comics
DC Comics apparently just killed a major Batman character in City of Bane
Ant Lucia Artists Alley
Tag: Videos
Artists Alley: Ant Lucia draws DC Bombshells Harley Quinn
prince robot hero
More info i
Image Comics, Saga
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Comics

Chosen One of the Day: Prince Robot IV from Saga

Contributed by
PChhibber_Headshot.jpg
Preeti Chhibber
Aug 21, 2019
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
NYFW A. Human From flesh boots to skin ruffles, how fashion embraces fantasy and horror
freddy-90210 BH90210 is Wes Craven's New Nightmare without the death, so why not combine them?
hobbs-shaw-brixton-eteon Hobbs & Shaw’s Brixton brings cyborgs to The Fast and the Furious franchise

When news of a mystery man with a television on his head walking around Virginia hit our feeds, we couldn’t help but be reminded of our favorite TV brain with a heart of — well, not quite gold exactly, but some kind of matter proving that he knows how to care: Prince Robot IV of the Robot Planet. 

What do we love most? 

Is it that he gives us glimpses of his deepest self through the screen that it is his head? 

Or maybe that he can turn his arm into a freakin' cannon.

There’s also his truly bangin’ bod. Not to mention that sense of Space-Royalty-But-Make-it-Fashion. 

No, no, it’s the character growth. That’s it. 

Once, he was a terrifying tyrant. Using brutality to get what he needed, and using others for his dirty work. But fatherhood softened the good Prince. Fatherhood and probably also being dads-on-the-Run with the softest dad, Marko. That probably helped. 

Prince Robot and Marko Saga

Saga, Image Comics
Written by Brian K. Vaughan
Art by Fiona Staples

We’re here for our dad, Prince Robot. Please don’t reboot him. Again.

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
NYFW A. Human From flesh boots to skin ruffles, how fashion embraces fantasy and horror
freddy-90210 BH90210 is Wes Craven's New Nightmare without the death, so why not combine them?
hobbs-shaw-brixton-eteon Hobbs & Shaw’s Brixton brings cyborgs to The Fast and the Furious franchise
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Comics
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Saga

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: