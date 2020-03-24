Latest Stories

The Goonies IMDb
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Sean Astin's Goonies audition; Minecraft ISS tour; Quibi's Most Dangerous Game trailer
Battlestar Galactica 311 The Eye of Jupiter
Tag: Podcast
Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 3, Episode 11: 'The Eye of Jupiter'
Brooklyn Gladiator Heavy Metal Dan Fogler
Tag: Comics
First look: Dan Fogler to debut 3 genre-bending Heavy Metal comics this summer
Space Jam
Tag: Movies
5 movies to watch with your favorite nerds using Netflix’s new Party Mode
jasmine
More info i
Credit: Disney
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV

Chosen One of the Day: Princess Jasmine, the original Tiger King

Contributed by
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Mar 24, 2020
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Glory #11 Looking back on Jo Duffy's comic writing
FWOG_article_generic Forgotten Women of Genre: Lois Maxwell
Haikyuu Why can't we get some popular sports anime with female leads?

According to my Twitter feed, literally everyone has been watching Tiger King on Netflix. AS THEY SHOULD. It is pure bananapants bonkers trash glory and I'm loving every moment. In the documentary, we follow several "big cats" people who "rescue" and "care for" (buy, cage, breed, and profit off of) lions, and tigers, and bearcats, oh my. The most THE MOST of all of them is Joe Exotic, an unhinged Siegfried-and-Roy-if-they-worked-on-an-alligator-farm-fanboat-type (and also a murderer but that's not important right now). 

TigerKing_Joe-Exotic

Credit: Netflix

My not-so-hot take: no one should own a tiger. Except for Princess Jasmine. For her, I will make an exception.

Look, Jasmine lives in a proper palace with plenty of room for her boy Rajah to lounge and roam and eat people's underwear. Should he be in the wild, free as a bird-tiger? Sure, BUT SECOND BEST IS A DAMN PALACE, getting snugz from your best princess friend and totally c-blocking her every time Prince Ali comes a callin'. Rajah is the best opposite-of-wingman. FOR HE HAS THE WINGS OF A BIRD TIGER.

Anyway, Joe Exotic is behind bars but Jas Exotic is out there thriving. Also, you're welcome for this cursed image.

joe-exotic-jasmine

Credit: Disney / Netflix / Courtney's cabin fever

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Glory #11 Looking back on Jo Duffy's comic writing
FWOG_article_generic Forgotten Women of Genre: Lois Maxwell
Haikyuu Why can't we get some popular sports anime with female leads?
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Netflix
Tag: Aladdin

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker