Space Command
Tag: TV
WIRE Buzz: Sci-fi show Space Command shoots in quarantine, Psych 2 psychs up a teaser
DIERPGIssue_1_cover
Tag: Comics
From Zdarsky erotica to set visits, here's the wildest 'Creators 4 Comics' auctions up for grabs
rachel-brosnahan-golden-arm
Tag: Fangrrls
Chosen One of the Day: Rachel Brosnahan's golden arm
Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker
Tag: Videos
WIRE Buzz: New Doctor Who story; Roger Corman quarantine film fest; Spider-Man: Maximum Venom clips
Credit: Quibi
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV

Contributed by
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Apr 16, 2020
If you, like me, saw this tweet from writer Zach Raffio and thought "this buckwild show wherein Rachel Brosnahan, Mrs. Maisel her very self, is deeply attached (physically obv but also EMOTIONALLY) to her golden C-3PO arm simply must be a very bizarre comedy in the vein of a Children's Hospital or other Adult Swim bizarro fare."

No. No it's not.

"The Golden Arm" is a two-part episode from the new Quibi show 50 States of Fright brought to us by none other than Sam Raimi himself. It features Rachel Brosnahan as a Michigan woman who loses her arm in a tree accident and gets a golden one instead. She becomes obsessed with her golden arm even as it kills her (literally of pulmonary gold disease). The doctor is all "Bish, lose your arm," and she's all, "NOT WITHOUT MY ARM-DAUGHTER." She coughs, goldly, into her golden arm. She lays weak but goldylike in her hospital bed. She dies of goldiness. But she wants, nay, NEEDS to be buried with her golden arm.

"Promise me something."

"Anything."

"When I die, bury me with my golden arm. [strained breathing] Promise."

*tears welling* "Yes."

"Say it."

*with all the determination of a man being forced to say this line but committing entirely* "I will bury you with your golden arm."

SHE LOVES THIS DAMN ARM, Y'ALL.

Spoiler alert for those without Quibi/those unfamiliar with the original folk tale: Her husband digs up her grave and steals her arm for the money. She haunts his ass. HAS SHE NOT MADE IT CLEAR ENOUGH THAT SHE VERY MUCH ENJOYS HER ARM?

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Quibi
Tag: 50 States of Fright

