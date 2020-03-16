Latest Stories

Kipo Benson
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts coming out as gay, simple and direct
Star Trek: Picard
How Santiago Cabrera created the tragic, holographic world of Captain Rios for Star Trek: Picard
Ostrich eggs
33,000 years ago, ostrich eggshell beads were kinda like prehistoric social media
Minecraft character poster
Graduation canceled? Hold it in Minecraft like these elementary schoolers
tangled-rapunzel
Credit: Disney
Chosen One of the Day: Rapunzel, social distancing icon

e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Mar 16, 2020
Well, here in the US, we're experiencing a necessary period of social distancing. For many of us, this is new territory. But in these troubling times, we have a beacon of golden hope in the be-Mandy Moore-voiced princess of luxurious and functional locks.

Like many of us, I was browsing Twitter this weekend, steeped in anxiety like an Earl Grey teabag, extra hot, when I saw this:

It was inspired by this perfect Tumblr post:

Social distancing doesn't have to be all doom, gloom, and boredom! We can do so many things! Puzzles and darts and baking! Paper mâché, a bit of ballet and chess! Pottery and ventriloquy, candle making! Stretch, maybe sketch, take a climb! Sew a dress! Meet a roguish con man! Dance on a bar! Get a sassy cut and dye your hair brown! Use your fancy haircut to destroy your old crone of a mother-figure turning her into dust! These are just a few things you can do while under quarantine! 

In six weeks or so we can go back to being Moanas but for now we are early-movie Rapunzel. BRUSH AND BRUSH AND BRUSH YOUR HAIR AND WASH AND WASH AND WASH YOUR HANDS. 

