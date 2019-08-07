Chosen One of the Day: Seth Cohen, president of the Harbor School Comic Book League

For those of us of a certain age, a certain type, a certain set of interests, and a certain me (it's me, I'm the one, I'm talking about myself), The OC was a perfect television show and one of its core characters, Seth Cohen (Adam Brody) was perfect boyfriend material. Of course, upon retrospect and with the 20/20 vision of adulthood, Seth was acutally a super toxic insecure mess of a hipster douchebag, which, in fairness, was totally my type from 2001-2010 and no 30-something-old-ass eyes can do anything about that.

Seth was, of course, the nerd on The OC. He was handsome and skinny as opposed to Ben McKenzie's Ryan Atwood, who was handsome and jacked. That's how you know. That's the difference. And being the nerd, Seth was into comic books. So into comic books, in fact, that he was the president and sole member of the Harbor School Comic Book League. Then Ryan entered the picture and was forced against his will to join. And then... there was Zach Stevens. That dreamy son of a bitch.

Zach was basically Seth Cohen but differently handsome, like handsome apples and handsome oranges, meaning Seth had no choice but to be a gatekeeping tw*tbag, asking only the most basic questions before deciding Zach was worthy. Good lord, these questions. Fake geek girls, my ass. Fake geek THESE DUDES.

Video of The OC Seth And Ryan Comic book club

We are, all of us, Ryan Atwood.

Credit: Fox

Anyway, hit me with those Green Lantern jpegs.