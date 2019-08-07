Latest Stories

the-100-clarke
Tag: Fangrrls
The 100 Discussion: 'The Blood of Sanctum' marks the end of an era
Rebel Starfighters Owners’ Workshop Manual
Tag: News
First look: Keep your X-Wing in fine working condition with the latest Star Wars user manual
Idris Elba in Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw
Tag: Movies
Science Behind the Fiction: How we all might become Idris Elba from Hobbs & Shaw
Gary Oldman Mary
Tag: Movies
Mary: Gary Oldman and Emily Mortimer set sail on a haunted ship in first trailer
seth-cohen-comic-book-club
More info i
Credit: Fox
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV

Chosen One of the Day: Seth Cohen, president of the Harbor School Comic Book League

Contributed by
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Aug 7, 2019
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
the-100-clarke The 100 Discussion: 'The Blood of Sanctum' marks the end of an era
The Sixth Sense The legacy of The Sixth Sense
August SFF romance hero Nine sci-fi and fantasy romances to crack open in August

For those of us of a certain age, a certain type, a certain set of interests, and a certain me (it's me, I'm the one, I'm talking about myself), The OC was a perfect television show and one of its core characters, Seth Cohen (Adam Brody) was perfect boyfriend material. Of course, upon retrospect and with the 20/20 vision of adulthood, Seth was acutally a super toxic insecure mess of a hipster douchebag, which, in fairness, was totally my type from 2001-2010 and no 30-something-old-ass eyes can do anything about that. 

Seth was, of course, the nerd on The OC. He was handsome and skinny as opposed to Ben McKenzie's Ryan Atwood, who was handsome and jacked. That's how you know. That's the difference. And being the nerd, Seth was into comic books. So into comic books, in fact, that he was the president and sole member of the Harbor School Comic Book League. Then Ryan entered the picture and was forced against his will to join. And then... there was Zach Stevens. That dreamy son of a bitch.

More Chosen One of The Day

Teenage_Mutant_Ninja_Turtles_The_Next_Mutation
Chosen One of the Day: Venus the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle
Dear White People Handmaid's Tale
Chosen One of the Day: The Handmaid’s Tale satire in Dear White People

Zach was basically Seth Cohen but differently handsome, like handsome apples and handsome oranges, meaning Seth had no choice but to be a gatekeeping tw*tbag, asking only the most basic questions before deciding Zach was worthy. Good lord, these questions. Fake geek girls, my ass. Fake geek THESE DUDES.

We are, all of us, Ryan Atwood.

ryan-atwood-the-oc

Credit: Fox

Anyway, hit me with those Green Lantern jpegs.

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
the-100-clarke The 100 Discussion: 'The Blood of Sanctum' marks the end of an era
The Sixth Sense The legacy of The Sixth Sense
August SFF romance hero Nine sci-fi and fantasy romances to crack open in August
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Adam Brody

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: