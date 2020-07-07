Latest Stories

Credit: Universal
Chosen One of the Day: Silent Batbob

Courtney Enlow
Jul 7, 2020
I love Mallrats. It has everything, including multiple malls. Does your mall movie have two malls? I didn't think so. 

The film centers on the-London-twin-who-wasn't-in-Dazed-and-Confused-but-did-possibly-pull-a-David-in-Six-Feet-Under-style-kidnapping-on-himself and Jason Lee hanging out and being on a mall dating show, but also features Jay and Silent Bob engaging some general stoner chicanery involving attempting to destroy the stage for the mall dating show. Their plan obviously involves Silent Bob as Batman as the attempt to pull off...Operation Dark Knight. I'm just saying Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight is inferior.

The first attempt doesn't go great, with our Silent Bub flying headfirst into Joey Lauren Adam's dressing room for Boobs Because This is the '90s. But THEN, he busts out the grappling gun and YEAH, BATASS, YEAH!

silent-bob-grappling

Credit: Universal

 

Where does he get those wonderful toys (not those other wonderful toys, mind you) inded?

