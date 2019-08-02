Chosen One of the Day: Spider-Man's hyperflexible hip joint

Look, we all know the song.

Spider-Man, Spider-Man

Does whatever a spider can

What’s unclear, well … are spiders known for their flexibility? Because here’s the thing. There are things that Mr. Parker can do with his joints that can certainly be classified as inhuman, but spider-like? Who knows. What I do know is that Spidey can take his leg and use his hip joint to just mm-double up-mm mm. By which I mean he can dislocate that hip and skeeve us all out in the best possible way.

You know what my favorite version of this is? When we can see the bottom of his foot and everything else.

Mythos #1

Written by Paul Jenkins

Art by Paolo Rivera

Letters by VC's Joe Caramagna

I mean, why is his leg up near his bicep? And his foot in line with his shoulder? And his web-holding hand all the way underneath his crotch? It looks uncomfortable.

And, dare I say, aspirational?

Sometimes he can get his knee over his head!!!

Spider-Man #1 (1990)

Words & art by Todd Mcfarlane

Colors by Bob Sharen

Letters by Rick Parker

But the look is one that is specific to our arachnid powered friend — just take a look at the straight-laced, edgelord Daredevil swinging through Hell's Kitchen on his billy club wires:





Daredevil: The Man Without Fear #5

Words by Pat Garrahy, Frank Miller

Art by John Romita, Jr., Al Williamson

Colors by Christie Scheele

Letters by Joe Rosen

And then there’s Spidey in the beloved PS4 game, who gives us a somewhat more realistic version of that dexterity of limb, closer to a gymnast than a man who can just remove his femur from his hip socket.

Insomniac Games

Truly there is nothing like that man, though. A real hip daddy, one might say.