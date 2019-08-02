Latest Stories

Chosen One of the Day: Spider-Man's hyperflexible hip joint

Contributed by
PChhibber_Headshot.jpg
Preeti Chhibber
Aug 2, 2019
Look, we all know the song. 

Spider-Man, Spider-Man
Does whatever a spider can

More Chosen One of The Day

Teenage_Mutant_Ninja_Turtles_The_Next_Mutation
Chosen One of the Day: Venus the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle
Els Renora DS9 Star Trek
Chosen One of the Day: Els Renora, the Judge Judy of space

What’s unclear, well … are spiders known for their flexibility? Because here’s the thing. There are things that Mr. Parker can do with his joints that can certainly be classified as inhuman, but spider-like? Who knows. What I do know is that Spidey can take his leg and use his hip joint to just mm-double up-mm mm. By which I mean he can dislocate that hip and skeeve us all out in the best possible way.

You know what my favorite version of this is? When we can see the bottom of his foot and everything else. 

Mythos #1

Mythos #1
Written by Paul Jenkins
Art by Paolo Rivera
Letters by VC's Joe Caramagna

I mean, why is his leg up near his bicep? And his foot in line with his shoulder? And his web-holding hand all the way underneath his crotch? It looks uncomfortable.

And, dare I say, aspirational? 

Sometimes he can get his knee over his head!!! 

Spider-Man #1

Spider-Man #1 (1990)
Words & art by Todd Mcfarlane
Colors by Bob Sharen
Letters by Rick Parker

But the look is one that is specific to our arachnid powered friend — just take a look at the straight-laced, edgelord Daredevil swinging through Hell's Kitchen on his billy club wires: 

ManWithoutFear_05_comic_panel_image.jpg

Daredevil: The Man Without Fear #5
Words by Pat Garrahy, Frank Miller
Art by John Romita, Jr., Al Williamson
Colors by Christie Scheele
Letters by Joe Rosen

And then there’s Spidey in the beloved PS4 game, who gives us a somewhat more realistic version of that dexterity of limb, closer to a gymnast than a man who can just remove his femur from his hip socket. 

Spider-Man PS4 swing shot

Insomniac Games

Truly there is nothing like that man, though. A real hip daddy, one might say.

Amazing Spider-Man #502

Amazing Spider-Man #502
Words by Stan Lee, J. Michael Straczynski
Inks by Scott Hanna
Colors by Matt Milla
Letters by Dave Sharpe

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Comics
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Spider-Man

