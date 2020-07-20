Latest Stories

Ghosts of War
Ghosts of War's director and star explain how you mix Saving Private Ryan with The Shining
Chosen One of the Day: Taika Waititi cradling Baby Yoda

Preeti Chhibber
Jul 20, 2020
We here at FANGRRLS have spoken at great length about how much we love Taika Waititi. We’ve also spoken at great length about how much we love Baby Yoda aka The Child. But now? Now we’re going to speak at great length about how much we love them together

Waititi both directed and acted on Disney+’s acclaimed Star Wars hit, The Mandalorian, and revealed to the world that he would cuddle with the Baby Yoda puppet between takes. 

Let me repeat that for posterity. 

Taika Waititi would cuddle Baby Yoda between takes. 

Then on Father’s Day he showed us what he meant. 

Look at him cuddling the sweetest baboo in all the land. 

I know that Baby Yoda is a doll, but somehow I see the love in its eyes. I know that it’s not alive, and yet it seems just a breath away from reaching and grabbing at Taika’s fingers — or to force choke anyone who would interrupt this cuddle time. 

And Taika! Look at this absolute dad. He’s looking off into the distance, probably thinking about how he knows more about Baby Yoda than any of us, save Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. Or maybe he’s considering what Baby Yoda will be like when he grows up. Maybe he’s not thinking of anything in particular, content to sit in the moment with his favorite yiddle yoddle.  

All I can say is: 

I wish that were me

Credit: Know Your Meme

(Although I'm honestly not sure if I mean Taika or Baby Yoda.) 

