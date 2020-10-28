tenacious-d-time-warp
Credit: Tenacious D YouTube
Chosen One of the Day: Tenacious D Rock-ying the vote

Courtney Enlow
Oct 28, 2020
It was in 2002 that the prophet Chad Kroeger foretold, "And they say that a hero can save us / I'm not gonna stand here and wait / I'll hold on to the wings of the eagles / Watch as we all fly away." My youthful mind believed he was speaking of the Spidered-Man, the subject of the film the song was written for, but I know now there is one hero who can save us: Thomas Jacob "Jack" Jables Jablinski Black.

Tenacious D brought the thunder, spooky-styles, with their cover of "Time Warp," begging us to "Rock-y the Vote" through the power of pelvic thrusts that will drive you insa-a-a-a-ane, and featuring cameos from the likes of Susan Sarandon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Peña, George Takei, Pete Buttigieg, Karen O, Peaches (with the leg lift!), and a slight but crucial lyric change: "It's just a jump to the left, and not a step to the right." The biggest star, however, is definitely Kyle Gass's Kate Gosselin wig. 

I cannot adequately put into words how good Jack Black is. The voice, the moves, the commitment, the enthusiasm, the VOICE. Like the screams of a powerful angel of a sea monster. 

Vote. Do it for Jables and Kage. 

