Latest Stories

crys 2
Tag: Fangrrls
Crystal of the Inhumans and her sexual liberation
Merry Month of Bae hero
Tag: Fangrrls
It's gonna be Bae!
Wildemount
Tag: Games
Dungeouns & Dragons' latest setting, Wildemount, helps solve the problem of 'evil' races
Dave Filoni
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Filoni teases Mandalorian S2; why Wonder Woman 1984 has two baddies; more
David Tennant Hates TARDIS 4
More info i
Credit: BBC
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV

Chosen One of the Day: Ten’s epic frown on Doctor Who

Contributed by
PChhibber_Headshot.jpg
Preeti Chhibber
May 1, 2020
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Doctor Who
Tag: David Tennant
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
crys 2 Crystal of the Inhumans and her sexual liberation
Merry Month of Bae hero It's gonna be Bae!
Crysta and Zak in FernGully How FernGully: The Last Rainforest made me an eco-friendly kid

Waaaaay back in 2013, there was a Doctor Who special in which we got both our favorite manic pixie regenerations of the staple character in ONE EPISODE. Ten and Eleven were together at last, and it was not a good for time for either of them, but it was a great time for us. In “The Day of the Doctor” there is all sorts of shenanigans, desperate times, desperate measures etc, but there is also unbridled hilarity stemming directly from David Tennant’s reaction at seeing what Matt Smith’s Doctor has done to his poor baby TARDIS. 

David Tennant Doctor Who TARDIS

Credit: BBC

In Tennant’s reign as the Doctor, the TARDIS was kind of organic looking in its metal, with roots popping up from the floor, a rusty brown look to everything and those wire-mesh floors you remember from picnic table tops at the park. It was his home. With one of the Matt Smith interiors, it’s far less chaotic — he’s got order and metal and round, with screens and doohickeys abound, and blue LED lights everywhere.

Matt Smith Doctor Who TARDIS interior

Credit: BBC 

And you know what? Ten hates it

David Tennant Hates TARDIS 1 v2

Credit: BBC

Like, hates

David Tennant Hates TARDIS 2 v2

Credit: BBC

And he is not afraid to show us how much he hates it.

 

David Tennant Hates TARDIS 3 v2

Credit: BBC

David Tennant Hates TARDIS 5

Credit: BBC

David Tennant Hates TARDIS 4

Credit: BBC

David Tennant Hates TARDIS 6

Credit: BBC

The sheer beauty of David Tennant’s face as it ranges from disbelief to disgust to horror to anger — this is what authors mean when they write, “A series of emotions flashed across his face” only all those emotions are “I f***ing hate this so much I’m going to murder someone if I did that sort of thing.” 

I imagine that if the Doctor landed in 2020 this is what they’d look like, or maybe that’s because that’s what my face looks like all the time now. So cheers, Doctor Who and David Tennant, for this prescient example of the exact feeling we need in the world right now.  
 

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
crys 2 Crystal of the Inhumans and her sexual liberation
Merry Month of Bae hero It's gonna be Bae!
Crysta and Zak in FernGully How FernGully: The Last Rainforest made me an eco-friendly kid
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Doctor Who
Tag: David Tennant

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker