Chosen One of the Day: That poor retconned kid at the end of The Last Jedi

At the end of The Last Jedi, a little sweepy space horse boy looks up at the stars and uses the force to grab his broom. The implication is that, like Rey, anyone can be a Jedi, even tiny baby nobodies, again, like Rey.

Credit: Lucasfilm / Disney

And then JUST KIDDING Y'ALL, THERE WAS NO BOY YOU NEVER SAW A BOY, REY IS A PALPATINE-SKYWALKER-ROMANO, FORGET, FORGETTTTTT.

Yes the events of The Rise of Skywalker effectively retconned some of the major beats of The Last Jedi, right down to the poor space horse broom boy who didn't do anything but be a cute baby angel Resistance symbol!

To this poor child and the other Jedi Potentials of The Last Jedi and its AU sequel, WE REMEMBER. May the Fourth and the Force be with you all.