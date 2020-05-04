Latest Stories

Baron Vaughn The Great Debate
Tag: TV
SYFY sets June premiere & drops first trailer for nerd throwdown series ‘The Great Debate’
Clone Wars
Tag: TV
Star Wars needs to acknowledge Genndy Tartakovsky’s Clone Wars once and for all
Battlestar Galactica
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Battlestar Galactica reboot lands writer; Mandalorian update; Sony-IMAX
Star Wars The Clone Wars
Tag: TV
Star Wars: The Clone Wars' Dave Filoni explains why the finale needed that time jump
last-jedi-kid
More info i
Credit: Lucasfilm / Disney
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies

Chosen One of the Day: That poor retconned kid at the end of The Last Jedi

Contributed by
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
May 4, 2020
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: May the 4th
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
havok hero Alex Summers, resident himbo of the X-Men
Batwoman Kate and Reagan Batwoman 'If You Believe in Me, I'll Believe in You' recap: All of Kate's exes live in Gotham
Outlander 511 cast Bittersweet farewells and dangerous new enemies in Outlander's 'Journeycake'

At the end of The Last Jedi, a little sweepy space horse boy looks up at the stars and uses the force to grab his broom. The implication is that, like Rey, anyone can be a Jedi, even tiny baby nobodies, again, like Rey.

broom-boy

Credit: Lucasfilm / Disney

And then JUST KIDDING Y'ALL, THERE WAS NO BOY YOU NEVER SAW A BOY, REY IS A PALPATINE-SKYWALKER-ROMANO, FORGET, FORGETTTTTT.

Yes the events of The Rise of Skywalker effectively retconned some of the major beats of The Last Jedi, right down to the poor space horse broom boy who didn't do anything but be a cute baby angel Resistance symbol! 

To this poor child and the other Jedi Potentials of The Last Jedi and its AU sequel, WE REMEMBER. May the Fourth and the Force be with you all. 

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
havok hero Alex Summers, resident himbo of the X-Men
Batwoman Kate and Reagan Batwoman 'If You Believe in Me, I'll Believe in You' recap: All of Kate's exes live in Gotham
Outlander 511 cast Bittersweet farewells and dangerous new enemies in Outlander's 'Journeycake'
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: May the 4th

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker