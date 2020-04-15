Latest Stories

Credit: Magnolia Pictures
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies

Chosen One of the Day: That super chill guy in the hazmat suit in The Host

Contributed by
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Apr 15, 2020
Spoilers below for 2006's The Host, which is a 14-year-old movie so, like, calm down.

Bong Joon-ho's 2006 film The Host is...weirdly timely. It follows a family as they are quarantined due to a deadly virus. Admittedly, there are differences, like how there is no virus, it's a lie to distract them from a giant monster created by environmental pollution and Americans, but, like...actually that's also super timely — forget I said anything.

The Park family has lost little Hyun-Seo, taken by the creature. As they mourn her loss (she's actually alive, though! Don't stay happy about that for too long!), in a devastating moment where her grandfather declares he will personally cut the creature open to free her body for burial, Joon-ho's spectacular mix of soul-crushing and utter absurdity waltzes into the room and immediately eats it.

the-host-chill-guy

Credit: Magnola Pictures

LOOK AT THE FORM AT PLAY HERE. The swagger. The scramble. The "I meant to do that" stance that says "I'm in charge here, you didn't see anything, nothing, no actually YOU are the one that fell." 

The virus is a lie but the chill is real. 

