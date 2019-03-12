Chosen One of the Day: The Aladdin trailer and our ever-prolonged childhood

Disney’s Aladdin came out when I was 8 years old. When it released on home video, I watched it every day for a month. Disney’s Aladdin is coming out May 24, 2019 when I will be OK-anyway-don't-worry-about-it years old.

They released the trailer for their live action counterpart to one of the standards of their Renaissance (which is a thing we have called the cartoons that came out from 1989 – 1999, so suck it Zennials) this morning, and you know what.

You. Know. What.

I watched this trailer, ready to find a joke to pull about how poorly they’re representing poor Will Smith who deserves to not be blue, or about how shoddy some of the costuming looks. I was ready to mock. I am a millennial on the internet, I got jokes, people.

Then, Mena Massoud leans down towards Naomi Scott, and Aladdin says, “Do you trust me?” and Jasmine takes his hand.

Then they’re flying and—

A whole new woooooorld

Don’t you dare close your eyes

Yes, I am a garbage person who is getting sucked in by the nostalgia. But.

A hundred, thousand sights to see

Hold your breath is gets better

I don’t even have to look up the lyrics. This cold, dead rock in my chest broke open like the Cave of Wonders and I was belting along.

Look, we know that this movie is going to be Something Else, but that 8-year-old girl from 1992 could give a sh*t. Give me Will Smith teasing Aladdin about “making him a prince,” give me the painfully handsome Mena Massoud staring up at Jasmine with those eyes of a man hiding a lamp under his hat. Give me Naomi Scott, selling us her best “I am not a prize to be won.” (This wasn’t in the trailer, but if it’s not the movie I might riot.) And give me the songs, so we can go to this theater and sing along to the soundtrack of our uncomplicated youths together. Here’s to never growing up. Thanks, Disney!