Chosen One of the Day: The 'are you my mummy?' kid from Doctor Who

In the seminal Doctor Who two-parter "The Empty Child"/"The Doctor Dances," we meet Jamie, a tiny terrifying child with a mask glued to his face asking everyone if they're his mother. He is very small and very cute other than the mask on his face which of course back in 2005 when this story aired was certainly quite frightening. Now? In 2020?

Credit: Tumblr

See, in the story, a ship crashes in 1941 London. The first human they see is little Jamie wearing his gas mask and assume he is the template for all humankind, so in an effort to "help" the nanogenes "fix" everyone by turning them into maskheads, with gas masks permanently part of their faces.

I'm just saying the idea of some of you having masks literally fused to your faces isn't the hide-behind-the-sofa fear it was 15 years ago. In fact, call the nanogenes, I think they have work to do. Thank you, Jamie, you tiny trendsetter.