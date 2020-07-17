Latest Stories

The Time Traveler's Wife
Tag: Fangrrls
Rachel McAdams deserves to time travel
Star Wars The Clone Wars Bad Batch
Tag: Movies
A new Star Wars animated series and rumors of more Solo stories?
Joe and Anthony Russo
Tag: Movies
Netflix's most expensive movie ever will be a $200M James Bond-level thriller from the Russo Bros.
brave new world
Tag: TV
Brave New World showrunner: Aldous Huxley 'wouldn't be very surprised' by the changes
doctor-who-empty-child
More info i
Credit: BBC
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV

Chosen One of the Day: The 'are you my mummy?' kid from Doctor Who

Contributed by
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Jul 17, 2020
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Doctor Who
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
The Time Traveler's Wife Rachel McAdams deserves to time travel
Hanifa The Congolese fashion designer leading 3D runway innovation
Wynonna Earp Season 4 Wynonna Earp: The Official Podcast: Trouble in Beaver City

In the seminal Doctor Who two-parter "The Empty Child"/"The Doctor Dances," we meet Jamie, a tiny terrifying child with a mask glued to his face asking everyone if they're his mother. He is very small and very cute other than the mask on his face which of course back in 2005 when this story aired was certainly quite frightening. Now? In 2020? 

doctor-who

Credit: Tumblr

See, in the story, a ship crashes in 1941 London. The first human they see is little Jamie wearing his gas mask and assume he is the template for all humankind, so in an effort to "help" the nanogenes "fix" everyone by turning them into maskheads, with gas masks permanently part of their faces.

I'm just saying the idea of some of you having masks literally fused to your faces isn't the hide-behind-the-sofa fear it was 15 years ago. In fact, call the nanogenes, I think they have work to do. Thank you, Jamie, you tiny trendsetter.

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
The Time Traveler's Wife Rachel McAdams deserves to time travel
Hanifa The Congolese fashion designer leading 3D runway innovation
Wynonna Earp Season 4 Wynonna Earp: The Official Podcast: Trouble in Beaver City
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Doctor Who

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker