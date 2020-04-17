Chosen One of the Day: The baby bears on We Bare Bears

Cartoon Network’s We Bare Bears is an absolute, g*dd*mn delight. It centers around a trio of brothers: Grizz (a North American grizzly), Ice Bear (a polar bear), and Panda (...a panda). There are wacky adventures, an extended supporting cast of wonderfully diverse characters, and some truly inspired music. But none of those things hold a candle to the episodes where we get insight into the Bears’ pasts. When they were… BABY BEARS.

Do you want to turn into a sloppy puddle of oh-my-god-that’s-so-cute-I-can’t-take-it? If you need a shot to your heart of pure adorableness and perfect teeny, tiny baby bears of precociousness, look no further.

Video of We Bare Bears | Baby Bears at Funfair (Clip 1) | Cartoon Network

LISTEN TO THEIR LIL BABY VOICES

THEY ARE SO SMOL

THEY ARE SO LOVING, JUST LOOK AT PAN-PAN’S FIRST LIL BABY CRUSH

Credit: Cartoon Network

THEY ARE SO MAD ON THEIR FRIEND’S BEHALF

Credit: Cartoon Network

THEY ARE SO ready to make us a little uncomfortable with their sad backstories of being orphans

Video of We Bare Bears | Baby Bears Try Ramen | Cartoon Network

Support these baby bears! They need our love!

