Latest Stories

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Ahsoka and the clones)
Tag: Podcast
The Siege of Mandalore begins and blows minds to dust on Star Wars: The Clone Wars [Jabba the Pod 2.16]
Jaws
Tag: Movies
We’re gonna need a bigger stage: Inside the making of the wild new ‘Jaws’ musical
Darren Aronofsky Joaquin Phoenix
Tag: Movies
Darren Aronofsky spills on why his R-rated Batman movie with Joaquin Phoenix fell apart
Bronwen Hughes
Tag: Fangrrls
Picard, Walking Dead, and The 100 directors talk big breaks and the current shutdown
We Bare Bears babies hero
More info i
Credit: Cartoon Network
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV

Chosen One of the Day: The baby bears on We Bare Bears

Contributed by
PChhibber_Headshot.jpg
Preeti Chhibber
Apr 17, 2020
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Bronwen Hughes Picard, Walking Dead, and The 100 directors talk big breaks and the current shutdown
Armageddon and Deep Impact 90 thoughts we had while watching Armageddon and Deep Impact back to back
Riverdale A binge guide for Riverdale

Cartoon Network’s We Bare Bears is an absolute, g*dd*mn delight. It centers around a trio of brothers: Grizz (a North American grizzly), Ice Bear (a polar bear), and Panda (...a panda). There are wacky adventures, an extended supporting cast of wonderfully diverse characters, and some truly inspired music. But none of those things hold a candle to the episodes where we get insight into the Bears’ pasts. When they were… BABY BEARS. 

Do you want to turn into a sloppy puddle of oh-my-god-that’s-so-cute-I-can’t-take-it? If you need a shot to your heart of pure adorableness and perfect teeny, tiny baby bears of precociousness, look no further. 

LISTEN TO THEIR LIL BABY VOICES 

THEY ARE SO SMOL 

THEY ARE SO LOVING, JUST LOOK AT PAN-PAN’S FIRST LIL BABY CRUSH 

 

We Bare Bears babies 1

Credit: Cartoon Network

THEY ARE SO MAD ON THEIR FRIEND’S BEHALF

We Bare Bears babies 2

Credit: Cartoon Network

THEY ARE SO ready to make us a little uncomfortable with their sad backstories of being orphans 

Support these baby bears! They need our love! 
 

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Bronwen Hughes Picard, Walking Dead, and The 100 directors talk big breaks and the current shutdown
Armageddon and Deep Impact 90 thoughts we had while watching Armageddon and Deep Impact back to back
Riverdale A binge guide for Riverdale
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Cartoon Network