King Kong
How King Kong came out of a real-life scrapped Komodo dragon vs. gorilla fight
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Echo)
Fly on the wings of Keeradaks with The Clone Wars in Jabba the Pod 2.10 [Video Edition]
Dinosaur bird
Meet the smallest dinosaur ever discovered: a tiny creature dubbed 'eye-tooth bird'
Boys Hero
Hughie learns a horrifying secret in Dynamite's new The Boys: Dear Becky miniseries
Thor Ragnarok hero
Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios
Chosen One of the Day: The final "Immigrant Song" battle scene in Thor Ragnarok

Preeti Chhibber
Mar 11, 2020
Look, it’s fair to say that 2020 has been...a lot. There’s a whole lot of *gestures vaguely in the direction of the oncoming apocalypse* going on. So it’s important to focus on those things that, as our Lady Marie Kondo says, bring us joy. 

Let me set the scene: 

It’s 2017. You’re sitting in the theater. On screen, Cate Blanchett leans over Thor, recently one-eye-ified. 

“Tell me, brother. What were you the god of again?” 

Lightning sparks at Thor’s fingers. He brings a blast down on Odin’s palace. 

Is all lost???? 

Did he sacrifice himself????

We are Heimdall, watching anxiously. We are Korg, watching rockly. We are Loki, waiting for his asshole big brother to survive and kick ass like he always does

For the second time in the movie, the minor chords of “Immigrant Song” kick in. Thor, lightning streaming behind him like a Norse God Little Ponytail, slo-mos onto the screen toward a literal mound of soldiers, pointy things pointed his way. He explodes the mound WITH HIS BODY. 

A LIGHTNING BOLT COMES OUT OF HIS EYE. 

Thor Ragnrarok LIGHTNING EYE

Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

I don’t think I can choose a favorite part of this fight. There’s the bit where he twirls like humanoid gyroscope. But then there’s the part where he pushes a chain of lightning through, like, five bad guys. 

DON’T EVEN GET ME STARTED ON VALKYRIE’S ENTRANCE SET AGAINST THE FIRE WORKS OF SOME KIND OF SPACE ROCKET!!!!!! 

Excuse me, apologies for the over-use of italics. But. Come on. 

valkyrie_thor_ragnarok

Credit: Marvel Studios

She slow walks onto that battle field and immediately decapitates someone. I’m in love. 

And then there’s a Hulk vs Giant Ass Wolf!!!!! 

Loki! Fighting! With! His! Hat! 

I’m not saying this is the greatest scene ever filmed in the history of histories, but I’m not not saying that.  

