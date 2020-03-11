Chosen One of the Day: The final "Immigrant Song" battle scene in Thor Ragnarok

Look, it’s fair to say that 2020 has been...a lot. There’s a whole lot of *gestures vaguely in the direction of the oncoming apocalypse* going on. So it’s important to focus on those things that, as our Lady Marie Kondo says, bring us joy.

Let me set the scene:

It’s 2017. You’re sitting in the theater. On screen, Cate Blanchett leans over Thor, recently one-eye-ified.

“Tell me, brother. What were you the god of again?”

Lightning sparks at Thor’s fingers. He brings a blast down on Odin’s palace.

Is all lost????

Did he sacrifice himself????

We are Heimdall, watching anxiously. We are Korg, watching rockly. We are Loki, waiting for his asshole big brother to survive and kick ass like he always does.

For the second time in the movie, the minor chords of “Immigrant Song” kick in. Thor, lightning streaming behind him like a Norse God Little Ponytail, slo-mos onto the screen toward a literal mound of soldiers, pointy things pointed his way. He explodes the mound WITH HIS BODY.

A LIGHTNING BOLT COMES OUT OF HIS EYE.

Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

I don’t think I can choose a favorite part of this fight. There’s the bit where he twirls like humanoid gyroscope. But then there’s the part where he pushes a chain of lightning through, like, five bad guys.

DON’T EVEN GET ME STARTED ON VALKYRIE’S ENTRANCE SET AGAINST THE FIRE WORKS OF SOME KIND OF SPACE ROCKET!!!!!!

Excuse me, apologies for the over-use of italics. But. Come on.

Credit: Marvel Studios

She slow walks onto that battle field and immediately decapitates someone. I’m in love.

And then there’s a Hulk vs Giant Ass Wolf!!!!!

Loki! Fighting! With! His! Hat!

I’m not saying this is the greatest scene ever filmed in the history of histories, but I’m not not saying that.