Latest Stories

Arnold Schwarzenegger in Conan the Destroyer
Tag: Movies
Conan's legend continues: Writer 'looking into' new life for planned film
Screen Shot 2019-08-03 at 7.46.09 PM
Tag: TV
Cataloging The Boys' most deeply messed-up moments and plot lines
Matrix 20th anniversary poster
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Lilly Wachowski blesses possible new Matrix movie, Netflix axes The OA, more
The Lion King 1994
Tag: Fangrrls
7 things I realized while watching The Lion King as an adult
Dear White People Handmaid's Tale
More info i
Netflix
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV

Chosen One of the Day: The Handmaid’s Tale satire in Dear White People

Contributed by
PChhibber_Headshot.jpg
Preeti Chhibber
Aug 5, 2019
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
The Lion King 1994 7 things I realized while watching The Lion King as an adult
Cats Trafalgar Square Universal ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 08/03
nightwolf mortal kombat 11 Mortal Kombat 11 Nightwolf trailer, Fortnite Season X and this week's Gamegrrl news

Netflix’s Dear White People is no stranger to satirizing popular television, as proven in their earlier seasons, but the creative team has truly outdone themselves in Season 3 with a very relevant look at popular white feminism dystopian television in their take on The Handmaid’s Tale

In the first episode of this latest season, Sam (Logan Brown) is playing escape from life byway of this faux prestige drama in which we meet a white, blonde woman named for the month of July — a reminder that Elisabeth Moss plays June in the original. “When people would say my name,” July narrates, “they’d think of summer. Now, I’m Greg’s Womb.” 

More Chosen One of The Day

Teenage_Mutant_Ninja_Turtles_The_Next_Mutation
Chosen One of the Day: Venus the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle
fireandice1983
Chosen One of the Day: Thomas Kinkade's metal af backgrounds for Fire and Ice

The Hulu series has come under criticism of its portrayal of women of color and the realities they face, and Dear White People knows it. “Injustice in America. Who could’ve guessed?” a Black woman (August) wearing a darker shade of the telltale Handmaid bonnet and capes says directly into the camera. Her eyes turn to the side as July laments “Land of the free…” without a hint of irony. 

Dear White People Handmaid's Tale

Netflix

What I’m really saying is that this satire is almost too perfect to be a sendup of the thing it’s satirizing, because I’m not sure I could tell the difference between this show and the actual show if you paid me.

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
The Lion King 1994 7 things I realized while watching The Lion King as an adult
Cats Trafalgar Square Universal ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 08/03
nightwolf mortal kombat 11 Mortal Kombat 11 Nightwolf trailer, Fortnite Season X and this week's Gamegrrl news
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: The Handmaid's Tale

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: