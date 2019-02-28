Latest Stories

civtwo1
Tag: Fangrrls
WTF was going on with Carol Danvers in Civil War II?
Dark Arts Harry Potter Universal Studios
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Brian Michael Bendis still writing Project 143, new Harry Potter attraction arrives, more
Metro Exodus - Spacious Land
Tag: Fangrrls
Metro Exodus's harsh take on the nuclear apocalypse is refreshing
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Tag: Movies
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge teases new photos, blue milk and podracer ovens at Disney park
HBO-Iron-Throne.jpg

Chosen One of the Day: The Iron Throne from Game of Thrones

Contributed by
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Feb 28, 2019

In advance of the show's final season, the Game of Thrones Twitter account has released 20 posters featuring various characters seated at the Iron Throne. Presumably one of them will win the game. The throne game. The game of the thrones. 

Yes, it's great seeing all our favorite characters seated in the titular throne, especially Samwell Tarly who CLEARLY — spoiler alert — ends up on the throne with his Hand of the King, That Baby. But I have concerns. Concerns no one else seems to be troubling themselves with. And that concern is for the spinal wellness of our Westeronians Westerosis WesterosPhiladelphaBornAndRaised these throney-ass people. Because the Iron Throne is the most uncomfortable chair I have ever seen in my entire life.

It's IRON! It's made of SWORDS! It's straight and harshly upright with no lumbar support to be found! There is no cushion! WHAT OF THEIR BUTTS? THEIR ACHING, ACHING BUTTS?

There is only one possibility here: forget Cersei. The real villains pulling the strings of Westeros is Big Chiropractic, knowing whoever takes the throne, their industry will remain necessary. You know Varys is in on it, too. That dude knows how to crack a neck. 

In this, the final season, as we wrap up loose ends and watch as someone takes the throne (again, it's def Sam and That Baby) we can only hope they swap it out for a sensible La-Z-Boy recliner. 

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Game of Thrones

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Game of Thrones
tormundheader.jpg
Chosen One of the Day: Tormund Giantsbane from 'Game of Thrones'
Courtney Enlow
Aug 28, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: drogon
rehost-2016-9-13-6c2e38af-645c-4b46-9972-735991575042.jpeg
Chosen One of the Day: Drogon from Game of Thrones
Cher Martinetti
Aug 14, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Into the Spider-Verse
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Miles Morales Peter Parker Gwen Stacy
Chosen One of the Day: Peter Parker’s bathtub tears
Preeti Chhibber
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet
Chosen One of the Day: Jason Momoa's Oscars scrunchie
Jessica Toomer
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0