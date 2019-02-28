Chosen One of the Day: The Iron Throne from Game of Thrones

In advance of the show's final season, the Game of Thrones Twitter account has released 20 posters featuring various characters seated at the Iron Throne. Presumably one of them will win the game. The throne game. The game of the thrones.

Yes, it's great seeing all our favorite characters seated in the titular throne, especially Samwell Tarly who CLEARLY — spoiler alert — ends up on the throne with his Hand of the King, That Baby. But I have concerns. Concerns no one else seems to be troubling themselves with. And that concern is for the spinal wellness of our Westeronians Westerosis WesterosPhiladelphaBornAndRaised these throney-ass people. Because the Iron Throne is the most uncomfortable chair I have ever seen in my entire life.

It's IRON! It's made of SWORDS! It's straight and harshly upright with no lumbar support to be found! There is no cushion! WHAT OF THEIR BUTTS? THEIR ACHING, ACHING BUTTS?

There is only one possibility here: forget Cersei. The real villains pulling the strings of Westeros is Big Chiropractic, knowing whoever takes the throne, their industry will remain necessary. You know Varys is in on it, too. That dude knows how to crack a neck.

In this, the final season, as we wrap up loose ends and watch as someone takes the throne (again, it's def Sam and That Baby) we can only hope they swap it out for a sensible La-Z-Boy recliner.