Mandalorian Jetpack season 2 hero
Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV

Chosen One of the Day: The Mandalorian’s jetpack

Contributed by
Preeti Chhibber
Oct 21, 2020, 11:03 AM EDT
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: The Mandalorian
We’re a few short days out from the Season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian and Disney dropped a new sneak peek of the show to help us bide the time. Now, obviously, there is great sweetest widdle yiddle yoddle stuff, but — and I cannot believe I am typing this — the thing that is the most exciting part? 

THE JETPACK. 

We have been waiting a whole year to see  our boy Din Djarin to take advantage of his freakin’ jetpack. Ever since Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels gave us amazing scenes of Mandalorians flitting all over the place like wartorn, battle-ready hummingbirds, it’s truly all I’ve wanted. And all he’s wanted, let’s be real. The armorer gave him the piece at the end of Season 1, in the finale, and he uses it briefly to take Moff Gideon’s ship down — but it’s in this first look that we really get to see him own it. 

Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

HERE WE GO, he says and then jumps off a cliff flying off like he’s The Rocketeer. 
It’s glorious. That iconic Mandalorian music plays, he flings himself forward and shoots off as the title card appears. I have got to get me one of those. 
 

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: The Mandalorian

