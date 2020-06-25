Chosen One of the Day: The moon in Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

Nintendo’s Legend of Zelda series is at times sweet, at times dark, at times strange, and at times absolutely g*ddamn terrifying. We’ve talked about Majora’s Mask, the follow-up to 1998’s critically-acclaimed and much lauded best-Zelda-of-all-time Ocarina of Time, before. It’s a critical darling in its own right, but it is a weird, weird game.

Ostensibly, you get transported to another world and have three days to save the land of Termina from a hellion of a moon threatening to come down and crash, obliterating everyone. At first, the moon is a threat brought on by a Majora’s Mask-possessed Skull Kid. But then the mask realizes there’s bigger game afoot and decides to possess the actual, literal moon instead leading to this f***ing monstrosity bearing down on you on the Final Day.

Credit: Nintendo

Look at that face. Oh my god. I haven’t played this game in like two decades and it still haunts my dreams, getting ever closer as each day passes. Its looming, toothy visage and yellow eyes peeking into my brain for all the horrors it can bring forth.

Traumatized? Who’s traumatized?

