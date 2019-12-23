Latest Stories

A Resistance spy goes missing in this week's Star Wars: Resistance
From Ad Astra to Endgame: The 12 best genre films of 2019
The New Mutants artist teases new trailer as long-delayed film reportedly earns Marvel's 'blessing'
Chosen One of the Day: The murder oatmeal from Jack Frost
Credit: A-Pix Entertainment, Inc.
Chosen One of the Day: The murder oatmeal from Jack Frost

Courtney Enlow
Dec 23, 2019
If you haven't seen the horror movie Jack Frost, well, you're good. You're fine. All you need to know is that there's murder oatmeal. What more could you possibly require?

In the film, there is a boy named Billy who is definitely played by a 13 or 14-year-old but seems to be portraying a 5-year-old a la Denny from The Room plus 10 years. Billy decides to make his dad some oatmeal to take to work. The oatmeal is made with chocolate, marshmallows, and anti-freeze.

antifreeze

Credit: A-Pix Entertainment, Inc.

In the film, Billy says he added it so his dad could stay warm at work, a very cute method of murdering his dad for a 5-year-old and sadistic, chilling words coming from an eighth grader. 

Somehow, however, this nightmare oatmeal SAVES THE DAMN DAY. Sheriff Dad throws the oatmeal at Jack Frost (which is honestly the best way to get rid of gross food your kid makes for you) and Jack Frost's head immediately melts like presumably Sheriff Dad's would have.

So, the moral of the story is, put deadly chemicals in oatmeal I guess? Anyway happy holidays. 

