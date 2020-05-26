Latest Stories

Richard Herd Star Trek Voyager
Tag: TV
Character actor Richard Herd, known for Star Trek and V, dies at 87
SHIELD final season
Tag: TV
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Chloe Bennet talks final season's time-hopping, Coulson’s resurrection, and Deke
The Invisible Man Universal Pictures
Tag: Fangrrls
What's in the attic? How scary movies utilize this space
Christopher Lloyd Doc Brown A Million Ways to Die in the West
Tag: Movies
Seth MacFarlane's A Million Ways to Die in the West has the greatest genre cameo of all time. Change my mind.
sephiroth Final Vantasy VII Remake hero
More info i
Credit: Square Enix
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Games

Chosen One of the Day: The Sephiroth chorus in Final Fantasy VII

Contributed by
PChhibber_Headshot.jpg
Preeti Chhibber
May 26, 2020
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Games
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Final Fantasy VII
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
The Invisible Man Universal Pictures What's in the attic? How scary movies utilize this space
Sigtryggr-The-Last-Kingdom Just A Couple Of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 4, Episode 7
Wonder_Man_#2 Wonder Man, reality TV star bae

Don’t lie to me — you’ve thought about it. We’ve all thought about it. We’ve all wished for a desperately intense orchestra arrangement to play every time we appear, with a demonic and beautiful chorus of voices crying out our name in staccato beats. 

No? Just me? 

Final Fantasy VII’s soundtrack is already great, but the track “One Winged Angel” that plays for Sephiroth? In a word? 

Perfection

Around 1 minute and 18 seconds, we finally hear the choir sing it: Seph-i-roth! Seph-i-roth! 

It’s the ideal accompaniment for a giant, handsome, terrifying JENOVA experiment. In the minute span of time it takes for his name to hammer into your head, he’ll have had ample seconds to slice you to ribbons. The song is just there to remind you who did it if you forget. It was Seph-i-roth! Seph-i-roth! 

Like everything else for Final Fantasy VII Remake released this year, they remade our wayward antagonist’s song, and I am pleased to report it still as the kids say, bangs. Both the original and the remake are written by the same composer, Nobuo Uematsu, who I believe has a very deep understanding of the Goth-Aesthete. The Remake version is aptly titled “One-Winged-Angel-Rebirth” and it’s about three minutes longer than the original which leaves way more time for horror-horns and suspenseful trills so you know Sephiroth’s about to Seph-i-roth you up. 

Sephiroth Final Fantasy VII Remake

Credit: Square Enix

Truly, whether he’s a mass of polygons or a hyper-realistic anime-man-come-to-life, Sephiroth knows what it takes to make an entrance and we appreciate that. 

Someone hire me a demonic choir so I can have this level of energy coming into 2021. 
 

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
The Invisible Man Universal Pictures What's in the attic? How scary movies utilize this space
Sigtryggr-The-Last-Kingdom Just A Couple Of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 4, Episode 7
Wonder_Man_#2 Wonder Man, reality TV star bae
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Games
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Final Fantasy VII

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker