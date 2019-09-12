Chosen One of the Day: The special stage in Sonic the Hedgehog

Hello. Welcome to the Church of Our Hedgehog of Veryfastness. Today being #NationalVideoGamesDay, it's a high holy day in our church, so please open your hymnals as we play our holiest of sacred songs, the song of our heaven: The Special Stage.

Video of Sonic 1 Music: Special stage

The Special Stage as it appears in Sonic the Hedgehog is notable for its soft, chill score, for its ping-pong bits and bobs that assuredly inspired Sonic Spinball, and for the sheer terror and panic it induced in players every single time they approached the weird goalposts of death.

Ostensibly, this stage is to grant our blue (and toothy?) hero extra rings for jumping into a giant ring into another dimension. There are pretty color-changing diamonds, a floating background that would make any Windows 95-based desktop computer immensely jealous, and a veritable murder of rings. Until the rings murder you back.

But first, birdies!

In this most special of stages, it is your greed that will be your downfall. You are mortal, and also a hedgehog — no matter how practical your shoes, and you must never forget that. You have tasted heaven and now it is time to plummet back to that from whence you came.