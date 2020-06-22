Latest Stories

Credit: Lions Gate
Chosen One of the Day: The toilet lid from Saw

Contributed by
Courtney Enlow
Jun 22, 2020
When you think of the Saw franchise, you might think "torture porn." Me? I think ingenuity

The Jigsaw Killer, née John Kramer (Tobin Bell), takes his cancer lemons and makes murder lemonade with all the weird rusted metal he seems to have access to, but in this specific moment I'm referring to Adam (Leigh Whannell), our inaugural Saw outing's photog/snark machine/nicotine fiend/toilet-based icon.

Early on in the film, Jigsaw's voice appears over a tape recorder imploring Dr. Gordon (Cary Elwes) to "follow your heart." Said heart appears written in let's-pretend-it's-Nutella on the toilet near Adam. Adam reaches into the toilet bowl searching for some manner of clue. It's not there. THEN he removes the lid and searches in the tank, you know, like a normal person would do first (which he immediately admits should have been his course of action — mistakes were made, regrets were had). He should have trusted the power of the toilet tank lid and will NOT make that mistake again.

For in the end, you see, Zep (Michael Emerson) enters ready to kill Dr. Gordon when Adam, who's just been shot by the good doctor, Michael Myerses the eff right up to attack Zep with THE TOILET TANK LID. YAS LID, DO IT QUEEN, CRUSH BEN LINUS IN THE DAMN FACE. The tank lid gives her life so that Adam and Dr. Gordon might live (well one out of two ain't bad I guess). She died as she lived, as a toilet tank lid. I mean, that's what it is. BUT SO MUCH MORE.

 

 

