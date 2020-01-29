Chosen One of the Day: The trailer for The Crows Have Eyes 3: The Crowening

For a while there, all seemed lost. It seemed as though Moira Rose's incredible return to the screen would go unseen, unreleased, uncelebrated. But, now, everything is going to be OK. Because, at long last, finally, The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening has a trailer. And it is good.

In its tragically all-there-will-be six seasons, Schitt's Creek has been an utter gift, and Catherine O'Hara's performance as Moira Rose the greatest gift of them all. Season 5's "The Crowening" first introduced us to Moira's comeback as Dr. Clara Mandrake, star of this glorious B-movie and featuring her epic speech rallying her crow-friends to "quiet your caws so we might take up our cause." And that's honestly all I needed for this to be the greatest unmade movie of all time. BUT THEN! THEY! MADE! A! TRAILER!

Schitt's Creek, we'll miss you tremendously. But at least we'll always have this knowledge: "The crows have eyes. And. You. Better. Not. Look. Them. In. It."

CAW!