More info i
Credit: Epic Records
Chosen One of the Day: the tribute to the greatest song in the world

Preeti Chhibber
Jan 7, 2020
Look, I don’t know where all of you were during the summer of 2002, but I was sitting in between high school and college and didn’t even know that my life was about to change. That was when Tenacious D (comprised of members Jack Black and Kyle Gass) released the video for their single “Tribute” and, you know, fixed everything.

The video opens with Black trying to convince Gass to enter the awesome studio — excuse me, I mean karaoke box — with him asking “Do you wanna walk away from your dreams, or do you wanna come in here with me, like the Tenacious D I know, and change rock history?!” Thank the angels, Kyle said… OK. 

This is the greatest and best song in the world, Tribute. 

Tenacious D Tribute 2

Credit: Epic Records

So what’s so great about this, a tribute to the greatest and best song in the world which Tenacious D sang but can’t actually remember? 

Y’all. Everything. Everything is great about it. From Black’s narrating the story of how he and Gass came to play the greatest and best song in the world, to fighting for their lives against Dave-Grohl-heavily-made-up-as-the-shining-shiny-demon-Devil-himself by playing the greatest and best song in the world. There’s drama! There’s action! There’s relief! There’s wanting more!

Tenacious D Tribute 1

Credit: Epic Records

(Seriously though, more. Give me a sequel to “Tribute” the tribute to the greatest and best song in the world. Thank you.) 


 

